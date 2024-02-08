Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy snow in Sheffield is causing widespread disruption on the city's roads this afternoon.

You can check the condition of roads near you using live traffic cameras to help you plan your route and decide whether it is safe to travel.

Conditions on Gleadless Townend in the snow on Thursday, February 8

To do this, you need to visit the one.network website, register and log in.

To check the traffic cameras open the 'driver information' section on the panel to the left hand side and toggle the 'traffic cameras' option from gery to green.

You will then be able to see camera icons on the map which will show live footage when you click on them.

Both Sheffield City Council and Highways England motorway and trunk road cameras are available to view at one.network.

Sheffield Council has been gritting priority routes overnight and during the day but conditions are still treacherous in many places, especially on minor roads in hilly areas.