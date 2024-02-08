News you can trust since 1887
School closures Sheffield: Schools closed and opening late due to heavy snow in city today

Schools in Sheffield are gearing up for heavy snow today.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 8th Feb 2024, 07:12 GMT
Snow has been forecast to hit Sheffield later this morning, with nine hours of heavy snowfall expected.

In anticipation of the adverse weather, some schools started making their contingency plans last night.

Rowan School is opening to pupils at 10.30am today. And in a message sent to parents said further updates will be should there be a change in the morning.

Schools in Sheffield are gearing up for snow today

Seven Hills School's 'Bridge and Peaks campus' is opening to students at 10.30am today too, instead of its normal time.

Bents Green School's Ringinglow, Gleadless and Westfield Hub is to open to students at 10.30am.

An amber weather warning for snow has been issued for parts of Sheffield today.

More to follow

