Snow has been forecast to hit Sheffield later this morning, with nine hours of heavy snowfall expected.

In anticipation of the adverse weather, some schools started making their contingency plans last night.

Rowan School is opening to pupils at 10.30am today. And in a message sent to parents said further updates will be should there be a change in the morning.

Schools in Sheffield are gearing up for snow today

Seven Hills School's 'Bridge and Peaks campus' is opening to students at 10.30am today too, instead of its normal time.

Bents Green School's Ringinglow, Gleadless and Westfield Hub is to open to students at 10.30am.