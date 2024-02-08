Sheffield snow: All affected bus services as Travel South Yorkshire warns potential 81, 82, 120 and 272 issues
Four Sheffield bus services are "likely" to be affected if and when snow hits the city on Thursday.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow across Sheffield today, with some of the higher parts of the city under amber warnings.
As a result, local transport authorities have already been making preparations in the event of snowfall, with gritters having graced priority routes around the city overnight.
Travel South Yorkshire has also announced four Sheffield bus services are "likely" to be affected by the weather.
The 81, 82, 120 and 272 all operate to the west of the city centre and are expected to face disruption should the snow come down as forecast by the Met Office.
This page will be updated throughout the day to include all service delays, cancellations and other transport news across the city.
Sheffield Streets Ahead have announced road across Sheffield are clear this morning, shortly before 8am, but warned snow is still forecast for the coming hours.