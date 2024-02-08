News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather LIVE: Snow expected through the day with city under yellow and amber weather warnings

Rolling LIVE updates as snow already falling in some parts of Sheffield.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 08:50 GMT
Snow is already falling in parts of Sheffield as the city prepares for a day of heavy snowfall under yellow and amber weather warnings.

Pupils at High Storrs school are making their way into the class with snowflakes on their coats and backpacks and many suburbs on the west side of Sheffield are forecast snow within the hour.

Follow our live blog for the latest weather, news and travel updates from throughout the day.

LIVE weather, news and more as snow begins to fall in Sheffield

08:41 GMTUpdated 08:41 GMT

Watch: The morning forecast from Sheffield city centre

10:05 GMT

Transport looking largely unaffected so far...

GOOD NEWS!

Transport services seem largely unaffected by the start of the snowfall today.

Travel South Yorkshire warned four services (81, 82, 120, 272) could be affected today, but so far, no further confirmation of problems anywhere have been reported.

10:03 GMT

It's starting to get snowier in High Storrs

09:42 GMT

Snowy weather means St Lukes PAFS department is closed today

09:40 GMT

Walk through the amazing Heeley City Farm as snow starts to fall

It is certainly wet on the ground at the farm, with snow not settling just yet.

09:29 GMT

Send us your photos on Facebook

If you're in one of the lucky areas of Sheffield to have snowfall today, we'd love to see your photos and videos.

Send them to us on Facebook at The Star, Sheffield.

09:07 GMT

08:48 GMT

Find today's forecast below

The forecast had changed ever so slightly overnight, with the 10am start for the snow now too late.

Find the latest forecast in the link below

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/sheffield-snow-city-on-alert-as-met-office-updates-forecast-for-city-4509700

08:45 GMT

Norfolk Hill, Grenoside.

Snowy photo taken by our colleague, Roland Sebestyen.

08:43 GMT

"Snow is starting to settle..."

