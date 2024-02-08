Sheffield weather LIVE: Snow expected through the day with city under yellow and amber weather warnings
Snow is already falling in parts of Sheffield as the city prepares for a day of heavy snowfall under yellow and amber weather warnings.
Pupils at High Storrs school are making their way into the class with snowflakes on their coats and backpacks and many suburbs on the west side of Sheffield are forecast snow within the hour.
LIVE weather, news and more as snow begins to fall in Sheffield
Watch: The morning forecast from Sheffield city centre
Transport looking largely unaffected so far...
GOOD NEWS!
Transport services seem largely unaffected by the start of the snowfall today.
Travel South Yorkshire warned four services (81, 82, 120, 272) could be affected today, but so far, no further confirmation of problems anywhere have been reported.
It's starting to get snowier in High Storrs
Snowy weather means St Lukes PAFS department is closed today
Walk through the amazing Heeley City Farm as snow starts to fall
It is certainly wet on the ground at the farm, with snow not settling just yet.
Find today's forecast below
The forecast had changed ever so slightly overnight, with the 10am start for the snow now too late.
Norfolk Hill, Grenoside.
Snowy photo taken by our colleague, Roland Sebestyen.
