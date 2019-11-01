Former PE teacher Andy Tiplady is due to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next year in memory of his ex-student, Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in Sheffield last year.

Kavan, aged 21, was attacked off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on August 14, 2018 and died in hospital four days later.

Murder victim Kavan Brissett with his former teacher Andy Tiplady

Four men – Derice Cohen and Ethan Hallows, both 18; Travis O’Grady, 19 and Jason Baker, 29 – have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery as part of the investigation into the murder but nobody has yet been charged over the death.

Detectives working on the murder case believe 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information but despite repeated appeals for information on his whereabouts he has not yet been located.

Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted for questioning and is deliberately evading arrest.

Kavan’s former teacher hopes to raise £30,000 altogether.

In his online Go Fund Me page, Mr Tiplady said: “In 2018 Sheffield lost eight people to knife crime, and my former student Kavan Brissett was tragically one of them. “By raising £30,000 through our Kilimanjaro climb, we will invest into Sheffield's youth and help to take knives off the street, while honouring the memory of Kavan. “We're also doing this to raise needed funds to get into schools, set up youth activities, and give the kids of today a hope, a goal, a purpose and a future.”

He said the cash would be invested in youth workers, fund sport and recreational activities and create safe spaces to try to get youths off the streets and out of gangs. Mr Tiplady said his ‘heart broke’ when Kavan died after teaching him from when he was 11 to 16 years old.He said: “Kavan Brissett was one of eight people who died through knife crime in Sheffield during 2018 but he was no statistic to me, not to my family, my work colleagues, or his friends and family.”He described him as ‘kind,’ ‘considerate’ and ‘funny’.

He added: “He was a bright light, snuffed out too young.”

Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.