Woman still seriously ill in hospital after attack in Doncaster house
A woman remains in hospital in a serious condition after she was attacked in a house in Doncaster.
Friday, 1st November 2019, 10:03 am
Updated
Friday, 1st November 2019, 5:13 pm
The woman, in her 40s, was found injured in a house in Hazel Avenue, Auckley, in the early hours of Wednesday, October 16 and was taken to hospital, where she remains today.
South Yorkshire Police said she is in a serious but stable condition.LATEST: Men due in Sheffield court over life threatening attackMark O’Flanagan, 46, of Fir Tree Avenue, Auckley, has been charged with wounding in relation to the attack.
