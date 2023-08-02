Hundreds of children have learned to swim there over the years.

A popular Sheffield swimming pool is set to close, bosses have confirmed.

The Sheffield Swim School pool, in Grenoside, has been operating from a 12 metre long pool behind a popular hair salon in the village, and has taught hundreds of children to swim since it first opened. It is behind the House of Elliott salon on the A61, Penistone Road. The hair salon is not affected by the closure and remains open as previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now it has been confirmed the pool will close at the end of this month. Sheffield Swim School boss Debbie Colley says she is hoping to find another venue that can be used in the future for the swimming business.

The closure comes after a major rise in energy costs that have hit businesses across the country in the last couple of years.

Ms Colley described the closure as ‘very sad’.

She added: “We close at the end of August.” She added she was busy trying to get things sorted for customers ahead of the closure and looking into another site.

The pool only opens for one class at a time, which the school says reduces any distraction to learners. They water is also kept warm to make it more comfortable for learners in their lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has proved popular over the years with families wanting their children to learn to swim.

One mum said: “It’s really small, and only goes up to stage five because it’s not full lengths, but everyone really rates it and says the teacher is fabulous.”

It is the latest blow for families looking for swimming lessons in recent weeks.

The Sheffield University swimming pool, which is based at the Goodwin Sports Centre, on Northumberland Road, near Weston Park, was temporarily shut until further notice earlier this month, until work is carried out on the site after concerns were raised in an inspection of the pool building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses at the University pool had previously applied for planning permission to carry out work at the building, to stop water getting in from outside.