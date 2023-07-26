The popular university swimming pool on Northumberland Road, near Weston Park, used by the community and students alike, has been forced to close after concerns were picked up in a survey of the building.

Sports Sheffield, which runs the facility, said on its Facebook page: “Following a scheduled survey of the sports centre, we have unfortunately been advised to close the swimming pool with immediate effect until further notice.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this situation and will provide further information and updates regarding memberships and bookings as soon as possible. Our members, students, staff and visitors' safety is of the utmost importance to us. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The Sheffield University swimming pool, at the Goodwin Sports Centre has been closed. A sign in the picture tells visitors reception has been moved.

Today, a sign outside the building stated that reception had been relocated across to the more modern Goodwin South Building. Scaffolding has also been erected.

One mum said the closure meant her children would not be able to use the venue for a course of swimming lessons that she had booked them on for the school holidays.

She said: “Pretty gutted to have received an email from Goodwin Sports Centre to say the kids can no longer have swimming lessons because they’ve had to close the pool indefinitely. Waited so long to get on via the waiting list and now they’ve had to shut.

"We turned up on Monday for a lesson but there was a girl blocking the entrance and turning everyone away. Seemed a little chaotic behind the scenes there on Monday.”

In March, the university was given planning permission to carry out repair work on the windows at the pool, after concerns were raised about water getting in.

Contractor Arup was appointed to undertake a structural survey, with concerns it may cause timber to rot. A report which went before Sheffield Council said: “Due to concerns over the number and position of physical connections between the window system and the primary structure, and the weakened condition of the frames, complete replacement is deemed necessary by September 2023, prior to the onset of autumn/winter.”

The plans were to replace the windows with timber cladding and fit a new roof.

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield said: “Regular monitoring of the building has identified that maintenance work was required to the windows at Sport Sheffield’s swimming pool facility. Remedial works have taken place but additional work is necessary, so the pool has been closed until further notice.