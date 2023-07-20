One of Sheffields most popular swimming pools is finally set to reopen after a major refurbishment.
The pools at Hillsborough Leisure Centre have been closed since February 20 for maintenance including the refurbishment and replacement of equipment required ‘to continue to operate effectively’. For the last five months, swimmers have instead had to travel to alternative sites such as Ponds Forge or Stocksbridge, though the sports hall, gym and fitness studios at Hillsborough have remained open as normal.
But Sheffield City Trust, which runs the leisure centre, has now confirmed that the pools there - where there is a wave machine, flumes, a pirate ship with water squirters for children and a pool-side cafe - will reopen on Wednesday, July 26.
Sheffield City Council recently announced £117 million plans to completely rebuild Hillsborough, Springs and Concord leisure centres, and to upgrade the city's other leisure facilities, including City Hall, Ponds Forge and Utilita Arena Sheffield.