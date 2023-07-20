News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Slimane, Larouci make United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Sheffield's Hillsborough swimming pools reopening for summer holidays after major 5 month refurb

Popular swimming pools had closed for essential maintenance.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST

One of Sheffields most popular swimming pools is finally set to reopen after a major refurbishment.

The pools at Hillsborough Leisure Centre have been closed since February 20 for maintenance including the refurbishment and replacement of equipment required ‘to continue to operate effectively’. For the last five months, swimmers have instead had to travel to alternative sites such as Ponds Forge or Stocksbridge, though the sports hall, gym and fitness studios at Hillsborough have remained open as normal.

Hillsborough Leisure Centre, where the swimming pools are reopening after closing for five months for a major refurb.Hillsborough Leisure Centre, where the swimming pools are reopening after closing for five months for a major refurb.
Hillsborough Leisure Centre, where the swimming pools are reopening after closing for five months for a major refurb.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Sheffield City Trust, which runs the leisure centre, has now confirmed that the pools there - where there is a wave machine, flumes, a pirate ship with water squirters for children and a pool-side cafe - will reopen on Wednesday, July 26.

Sheffield City Council recently announced £117 million plans to completely rebuild Hillsborough, Springs and Concord leisure centres, and to upgrade the city's other leisure facilities, including City Hall, Ponds Forge and Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Related topics:HillsboroughSheffieldSwimming