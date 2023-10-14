1 . The Wicker

There's some debate about how one of Sheffield's most famous streets, the Wicker, got its name. One suggestion is that it comes from wick, the area related to a castle, with the ending perhaps being a contraction of another word like yard. Another explanation is that derives from an old word for bend, as the river turns sharply at that point, while a third suggestion is that it comes from the Old Norse word vikir, which simply means a willow.