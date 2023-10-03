News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Police seal off street and part of city park
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Wilder linked with vacant Rangers job amid Lane return speculation
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine

Sheffield retro: 18 photos looking back at history of the Wicker, after last pub closes

The famous street used to have a number of pubs, but they have all now closed.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

It's one of Sheffield's most celebrated streets, stretching from the River Don at the city centre's edge to the famous Wicker Arches.

The Wicker was once one of the city's most bustling thoroughfares, with a number of pubs and a variety of shops and restaurants.

While it remains a busy arterial route, the street recently lost its last surviving pub, The Big Gun, which dated back to 1790.

These nostalgic photos show the Wicker, which featured in the Pulp song Wickerman, as it looked during the 1990s, 80s, 70s and 60s.

The old pubs pictured include the Bull & Oak, the Brown Cow and the New White Lion. The former restaurants include the Olde Coach House and Naas Curry Inn, while E. Friedrich and Son pork butcher, where staff can be seen inside making pork pies, is among the shops which have disappeared.

How many of the lost pubs, shops and restaurants featured in this retro photo gallery do you remember?

The Viaduct pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in July 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P Tuffrey

1. The Viaduct

The Viaduct pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in July 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P Tuffrey

Photo Sales
The Bull & Oak pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in July 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P Tuffrey

2. Bull & Oak

The Bull & Oak pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in July 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P Tuffrey

Photo Sales
The pork pie-making room at E. Friedrich and Son pork butcher, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in 1989. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Pork pie making

The pork pie-making room at E. Friedrich and Son pork butcher, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in 1989. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Studio 5, 6 and 7, on the Wicker, Sheffield, pictured in January 1983. Formerly Studio 7 and Wicker Picture House, Studio 5, 6 and 7 screened mainly X-rated films. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Studio 5, 6 and 7

Studio 5, 6 and 7, on the Wicker, Sheffield, pictured in January 1983. Formerly Studio 7 and Wicker Picture House, Studio 5, 6 and 7 screened mainly X-rated films. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldHistoryMemoriesPhoto memoriesNostalgia