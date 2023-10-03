The famous street used to have a number of pubs, but they have all now closed.

It's one of Sheffield's most celebrated streets, stretching from the River Don at the city centre's edge to the famous Wicker Arches.

The Wicker was once one of the city's most bustling thoroughfares, with a number of pubs and a variety of shops and restaurants.

While it remains a busy arterial route, the street recently lost its last surviving pub, The Big Gun, which dated back to 1790.

These nostalgic photos show the Wicker, which featured in the Pulp song Wickerman, as it looked during the 1990s, 80s, 70s and 60s.

The old pubs pictured include the Bull & Oak, the Brown Cow and the New White Lion. The former restaurants include the Olde Coach House and Naas Curry Inn, while E. Friedrich and Son pork butcher, where staff can be seen inside making pork pies, is among the shops which have disappeared.

How many of the lost pubs, shops and restaurants featured in this retro photo gallery do you remember?

1 . The Viaduct The Viaduct pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in July 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P Tuffrey Photo Sales

2 . Bull & Oak The Bull & Oak pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in July 1990. Photo: Picture Sheffield/P Tuffrey Photo Sales

3 . Pork pie making The pork pie-making room at E. Friedrich and Son pork butcher, on the Wicker, Sheffield, in 1989. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales