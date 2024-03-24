A number of new shops have also opened in recent months or are on their way, both in the city centre and at Meadowhall.

Here we look at some of those which have opened over the last 12 months and some of the most eagerly anticipated new stores coming to the city soon.

They range from fashion outlets and high-end jewellers to gift shops and grocery stores.

How many of these new arrivals have you visited and which other shops would you love to see opening in Sheffield?

1 . Yards Store Menswear retailer Yards Store opened on Friday, March 22, on Pinstone Street, in Sheffield city centre. Yards Store is an independent menswear and lifestyle retailer which sells brands including And Wander, Ten C, Carhartt WIP, Gramicci, Hikerdelic, RRL, ST95, Hoka, Karhu, Clarks Originals and New Balance. It was founded in 2016, and originally opened in Macclesfield, before relocating to Manchester in 2019. The Sheffield store is the company's second.

2 . Fjällräven Fjällräven, a Swedish brand known for its Arctic fox logo, opened on Charles Street, in Sheffield city centre, on Friday, March 22. The outdoor clothes retailer is renowned for its little Kånken backpacks, which cost £95.

3 . The Cream Store The Cream Store is set to open this spring in the former Stroke Association charity shop in Burgess House, on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street, in Sheffield city centre. It will sell men's and women's brands including Carhartt WIP, Fred Perry, Edwin, Nudie Jeans Co and Gramicci.

4 . Søstrene Grene There was a huge queue when Søstrene Grene, a popular Danish homeware retailer, opened on Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre in July 2023.