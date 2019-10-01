SHEFFIELD SHOOTING: Everything known about gun attack outside city supermarket

As a police hunt continues for three men wanted over a shooting outside a Sheffield supermarket last night, here is everything known so far:

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 12:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 12:17 pm

- Emergency services were alerted to a shooting outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, at 8.10pm yesterday.

- A gun was fired at a silver-grey estate parked outside.

Police at the scene of a shooting outside the Co-op on Chapel Street in Woodhouse. Picture: Chris Etchells

- Three men were then seen to jump into the vehicle, which then sped away from the scene.

- It is not known whether anyone was in the car or whether anyone was injured, but nobody has presented at hospital with gunshot wounds.

- The gunmen remain at large this afternoon.

- No descriptions have yet been released.

- A police cordon remains in place outside the Co-op while enquiries continue at and around the crime scene.

- CCTV footage is being examined in a bid to establish what exactly happened and who was involved.

- South Yorkshire Police said the incident is not being linked to any other at this time, ‘but other at other incidents, and possible motives, will form part of ongoing enquiries’.

- Extra police patrols have been ordered in the wake of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.