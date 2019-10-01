South Yorkshire support for Taser roll-out for frontline bobbies
South Yorkshire’s Police Federation has described the roll-out of Tasers to more frontline bobbies as a ‘positive’ move.
Last week, the Home Office announced it is making £10 million available to increase the number of officers carrying Tasers.
CRIME: New violence reduction unit launched in Sheffield as detectives investigate shooting and stabbing on same day
The cash will pay for over 10,000 more police officers in England and Wales to carry the devices, which are stun guns to incapacitate violent people from a distance.
Read More
Announcing the cash boost, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I’ve been completely appalled by the recent spate of serious assaults on police officers, which is why I’m giving Chief Constables the resources to dramatically increase the number of their officers who carry Tasers.
“They keep us safe and now I’m giving them what they need to keep themselves safe on the job.
“Taser is an important tactical option for police in potentially dangerous situations.”
A recent Police Federation of England and Wales survey found 94 per cent of officers believe Tasers should be issued to more frontline staff.
Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation, said: “South Yorkshire Police is already committed to significantly uplifting the numbers of Tasers for the force.
“Whatever portion of this budget we get will assist in not having to divert vital funds from elsewhere to pay for that uplift.
“Fair play to the National Federation for the Taser uplift campaign. The Home Secretary seems to have listened.“Ultimately we want Tasers for all front line officers. This is a large step in the right direction and another piece of positive news.”