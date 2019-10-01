Gunmen on the run after shooting in Sheffield

Gunmen are on the run today after opening fire at a car outside a Sheffield supermarket last night.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:02 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:13 am

Shots were fired at a car parked outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, at around 8.10pm yesterday.

CRIME: Shooting outside Sheffield supermarket is third in city in less than a week

Three men then jumped into the silver-grey estate and sped off.

A car was fired at outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, last night. Picture: Chris Etchells

It is not known if anyone was in the car when the gun was fired.

South Yorkshire Police said no injuries have been reported so far.

In a new statement, the force said: “There have been no arrests at this time, enquiries are ongoing.

“No victims have been identified as yet.”

CCTV enquiries are currently being carried out in a bid to establish exactly what happened, who was involved and where the car was driven to.

The force said: “We are not connecting it to any other incidents at this time. Looking at other incidents and possible motives will form part of ongoing enquiries this morning.”

A police cordon remains in place this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers,