With a little over a week to go before Christmas, Sheffield city centre’s newest attraction – Santa’s Study – will be opening its doors every day to help ensure more of the city centre’s youngest visitors get their letters to the Big Man himself in time.

Santa’s Study, an immersive and free festive experience, has been welcoming visitors to its Fargate base at weekends since the end of November.

Sheffield's Santa' Study on Fargate will open its doors every day to make sure the Steel City's wishlists make it to the North Pole in time.

Now, from December 16, the Study will be open every day up to and including Christmas Eve.

The unit, which was previously home to Paperchase, has been taken over by elves for the festive season and transformed into Santa’s Study, a fun and free family-friendly attraction at a key time of year for the city centre and its businesses.

Santa’s Study is one element of Sheffield Business Improvement District’s (BID) Christmas-themed programme, the Sheffield Christmas Trail, a trio of festive-themed activities aimed at encouraging more people to spend time visiting and exploring the city centre. So far, over the six days that the attraction has been open, almost 3,000 people have visited Santa’s Study.

Santa’s helpers - Lala Mistletoe, Cookie Starsocks and Artie Mcbrush

Diane Jarvis, head of business operations at Sheffield BID, said: "Alongside all the other attractions that the city centre has to offer, such as the Sheffield Christmas Market, we are trying to add something really special to the city centre’s festive calendar through our Sheffield Christmas Trail activities.

"We’ve been thrilled by the response we’ve received from visitors to Santa’s Study over the past three weekends and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more people to take a peek inside what must be the most famous home in the world at this very special time of year.

"It’s vital that we as a city centre are able to offer unique and memorable experiences to our visitors. Attractions such as Santa’s Study are guaranteed to offer a real wow factor to visitors."

Santa’s team of elves will be on-hand every day from Saturday,December 16 between 10am and 5pm (11am until 4pm on Sundays, including Christmas Eve) to help make sure that every letter makes its way safely to the North Pole ahead of the big day.

Diane added: "With the ongoing challenges presented to many people by the cost of living, it’s important that we can continue to deliver free and inclusive activities that will encourage more people to visit the city centre this Christmas.