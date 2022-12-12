A chance to see inside the world’s ‘most famous home’ as new Santa’s Study attraction opens its doors to Sheffield city centre visitors

An empty city centre unit has been transformed into Santa’s Study for the festive season.

Santa’s helpers - Lala Mistletoe, Cookie Starsocks and Artie Mcbrush

Santa’s Study, one element of the BID’s wider Sheffield Christmas Trail programme, has opened its doors to the public in its new home in Orchard Square. The unit, which was previously home to Schuh, has been given a new lease of life for the festive season thanks to this new family-friendly attraction.

Diane Jarvis, Head of Business Operations at Sheffield BID, said: “Santa’s Study is adding something really special to the city centre’s festive plans this year and we’re sure it will be a big hit with visitors. It’s important the city centre offers memorable experiences, such as Santa’s Study, to encourage families to visit and spend time here. We’re confident that Santa’s Study delivers a city centre attraction with a real wow factor.”

Santa’s Study, located in Orchard Square, provides a city centre wonderland for children to write their letters to Father Christmas ahead of the big day. Santa’s team of elves are on-hand to help make sure that every letter makes its way safely to the North Pole ahead of the big day.

The outside of Santa’s Study from the enchanted forest

Diane added: “Repurposing a previously empty retail space into a festive visitor destination, and working with local Sheffield artists Ruby Fox and Ruthie Ford, has been extremely rewarding. We’re also grateful to Orchard Square for helping to make this possible. We can’t wait to welcome visitors over the coming weeks and hope Santa’s Study will provide a real boost to local businesses in helping to drive footfall, dwell time and spend into the city centre.

“Many people continue to be impacted by the cost of living, so it’s important to deliver free and inclusive activities that encourage people to visit Sheffield city centre this Christmas. We hope that our contribution to what is already shaping up to be a strong festive programme across the city centre will enhance the city’s Christmas offer this year.”

Shay Murray, Centre Manager, Orchard Square, said: “As a team we are constantly looking to create new and exciting environments to match customer expectations and attract new visitors to the city.

“This festive partnership with the BID, offering families a fun, free and fully immersive Christmas experience, gives us the perfect opportunity to do just that, and support our city centre retailers and businesses as a result.

A glimpse inside Santa’s Study and a view of Santa’s desk