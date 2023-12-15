The £2 single fare cap remains in place, but other tickets are becoming more expensive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Return tickets will be scrapped on Stagecoach buses as fare prices will be hiked up across all operators in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

TravelMaster, the commercial organisation owned and operated by the region's transport companies, announced a series of fare hikes to come into force on January 7, 2024 - citing low subsidies for the government's £2 single cap as a reason to raise prices elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TravelMaster General Manager, John Henshall, said: "This is not a decision which has been taken lightly by the TravelMaster Board."

"Fares have continued to be supressed for as long as possible in a backdrop of previously deferred increases across our ticket range which is unavoidable without subsidy and the latest rise reflects a balancing of continued rises in costs."

All of the TravelMaster ticket prices offered across the region will be increased. Stagecoach will also make changes to their ticketing.

The operator has announced it is scrapping return tickets and will be raising the cost of Stagecoach only dayriders across South Yorkshire and in Chesterfield - including child tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First South Yorkshire are yet to announced any changes to tickets specific to them.

How much will my bus fares be in January 2024?

All information on ticket changes from Stagecoach and TravelMaster can be found on their websites. All changes affecting passengers in Sheffield can be found below - all fares below are for when tickets are purchased in advance of travel, some tickets will cost more when purchased on-board.

Stagecoach Yorkshire, which covers Sheffield, Barnsley and the Dearne Valley and Chesterfield. The operator has announced it will no longer offer return tickets on their buses from January 7, as well as changing a number of their Stagecoach-only dayrides.

All the fare changes for Stagecoach tickets can be found in the table below. Gold tickets will remain unchanged until March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Henshall continued: "We understand that any fares increase at any time, especially during a ‘cost-of-living crisis’ will be unpopular. Whilst other areas of the country continue to use central government funding to support fares initiatives, this is not available for TravelMaster fares.

"Although bus passengers do continue to benefit from the national £2 single fare cap scheme and will do until the end of 2024, with single tram fares capped at £2.80 by SYMCA. We support the Mayor in his campaign lobbying the Department for Transport on the settlement which South Yorkshire receives for transport. However, with the low settlement for the region not providing allowance for subsidy alongside the rising costs, the TravelMaster Board decided it would be necessary to apply a price increase which also covers previously absorbed costs.

"Irrespective of the rise, TravelMaster tickets continue to represent great value for money, for 7 day or longer tickets, with unlimited travel available across multiple operators, buses, trains and trams within the region.