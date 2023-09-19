Pedestrians, cyclists and motorbike riders are not coming home to their families because of needless deaths on the roads.

Traffic police are stepping up patrols in South Yorkshire this week to curb deaths of pedestrians, cyclists and motorbike riders.

In 2021, 10 pedestrians, eight motorcyclists and one pedal cyclist lost their lives on local roads.

That’s 19 people who never returned home to their families from their journey. 11 of them were loved ones who didn't even get behind a wheel.

File photo. 10 pedestrians were killed in fatal crashes in South Yorkshire in 2021 without ever getting behind a wheel.

Already in 2023 a number of pedestrians have died in fatal crashes. In February, a 26-year-old man was killed while walking in Dinnington.

In addition to the fatalities, 127 pedestrians, 92 motorcyclists, 88 cyclists and 16 horse riders were involved in serious collisions in 2021.

Photo from September 4, 2022, when a motorcyclist died in a crash outside a petrol station in East Bank Road.

Now, as part of 'Vulnerable Road Users Week', police are asking the public to understand and acknowledge the dangers faced by pedestrians, and those on horses and bikes.

It comes as data nationally continues to show an increase in fatalities and those seriously injured on the road network.

Roads policing Sergeant Mark Bradey said: “Pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders don’t have the same level of protection that drivers do in their cars, and are often harder for other drivers to see on the road.

“Protecting all roads users is daily business for us, in our efforts to create safer roads and reduce fatalities and those seriously injured. But this week we’re upping our efforts to share information about how everyone can play their part.

“This doesn’t mean that the responsibility lies with vehicle drivers, we will also be encouraging those on bikes and foot to increase their awareness and not put themselves in danger.”

During this week, officers will be carrying out pro-active patrols, focusing on school areas around drop-off and pick-up times, those riding on electric scooters and bikes, and raising awareness.

Officers will also highlight how the highway code asks drivers of all kinds to:

give priority at junctions to people cycling straight ahead and people waiting to cross or already crossing the road

pass horse riders at under 10mph, allow at least two metres of space and keep to a low speed when passing people walking on the road

leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists at speeds of up to 30mph, and give them more space when overtaking at higher speeds

remember that people cycling may ride two abreast or in the centre of the lane if it is safer to do so, pulling in when safe to allow vehicles to overtake