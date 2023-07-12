News you can trust since 1887
Aston fatal collision: Woman who died in horror crash near Sheffield was walking her dog

A woman who died in a collision with a car near Sheffield was walking her dog when tragedy struck.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST

The woman, who has not yet been named, was involved in a collision as she walked along Mansfield Road in Aston, between the junctions with Lodge Lane and the A57, at around 6.40am yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police revealed today that the fatally injuired woman was believed to have been walking her dog at the time of the collision.

The force also revealed that a man and woman arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody this morning.

A woman who died in a collision with a car in Aston, near Sheffield, yesterday, was walking her dog at the time (Photo: National World)
A woman who died in a collision with a car in Aston, near Sheffield, yesterday, was walking her dog at the time (Photo: National World)

Emergency services alerted to the collision arrived at the scene to discover that a pedestrian and a black Ford Puma had been involved. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged 44, from Sheffield and a woman, aged 46, from Aston, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward to help them “form a complete picture of what happened”.

In particular, they would like to speak to anyone on Mansfield Road at the time who may have witnessed the collision, anyone with CCTV cameras that cover Mansfield Road that may have caught the collision, or those who may have been driving past in their vehicle who may have footage of the collision on their dash camera.

Call 101 and quote incident number 150 of July 11.