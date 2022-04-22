Road safety charity Brake has revealed that in 2020, there were 152 casualties killed or seriously injured in collisions per billion miles in Sheffield, which was the highest figure for anywhere in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Across the region, 2,277 casualties were killed or seriously injured in 2020, down from 2,907 in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of a horrific collision in Darnall, Sheffield, which claimed four lives in 2018

The National Road Victim Service, which provides emotional and practical support for victims of bereavement and catastrophic injury following road crashes, has this week announced an expansion of its team of specialist caseworkers.

The service is delivered by Brake, which also campaigns to end carnage on the roads and coordinates National Road Safety Week each year.

The National Road Victim Service is recruiting 12 new regionally-based caseworkers, and two regional case managers, to support more victims. They have expertise in helping victims suffering shock, turmoil, devastation, and many life challenges as a result of crashes.

They can help with practical matters including legal support, injury rehabilitation and mental health, and help accessing care for children and families.

Since it was set up in 1996, the National Road Victim Service has helped more than 50,000 victims across the UK through provision of vital information and caseworker care. All police forces across the UK distribute National Road Victim Service information to road victim families and the service works in close partnership with many police family liaison officers.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, lead for roads policing for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Focusing on victims is a key part of the NPCC Roads Policing Strategy 2022/25. It is important to remember that too many people live in the shadow of grief from road collisions every day.

“Of course I want to see far fewer families suffer the traumatic, unexpected and often preventable death of a loved one on our roads, but we know that there will be hundreds of families, this year alone, that will need compassionate and professional support when, sadly they do suffer such a loss. We must always remember, these are real people not just numbers.

“I am pleased to learn that the National Road Victim Service, provided by Brake, is now able to expand its service to victims and look forward to seeing how this progresses in the coming months.”

Mary Williams, Brake’s chief executive, said: “Road crashes tear families apart and cause untold shock, turmoil and devastation across Yorkshire, the Humber and the UK.

“Victims of bereavement and catastrophic injuries due to road crashes deserve expert support, from day one, from a specialist caseworker who can deliver essential care and work alongside our partners in the police, health services, legal services and other essential services required by victims, particularly services for children and families, and victims with a range of vulnerabilities.