Castle Market was built in 1928 on the old Sheffield Castle site, described as the birthplace of the city.

Following various rebuilds over the decades, it closed for good in 2013 with the opening of the Moor Market.

Work has now begun to transform the old Castle Market site, where the remains of the castle will go on public display and the River Sheaf, which has for years been hidden below ground, will be opened up to public view once more. The new park there is due to open by the summer of 2025.

This retro photo gallery shows how Castle Market used to look and features many of the traders who worked there from the 1960s right up until its last days.

All the photos are taken either from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

70s market Inside Sheffield's Castle Market in 1977

Waingate entrance The Waingate entrance to Castle Market, pictured in 1964, showing Snelsons television dealer and servicing

Tripe stall Natalie Myers and Elizabeth Eason on the tripe stall at Sheffield's Castle Market in November 1988.