For many people today the area is today best remembered as the site of the old Castle Market, which ran for some 85 years before closing in 2013

These photos take you back in time through the place where Sheffield's story began and where an exciting new chapter is today being written.

Castlegate is named after the long-demolished castle which dated back to Norman times and helped Sheffield develop from a small settlement to a bustling commercial and political hub where metal work was taking place as far back as the 12th and 13th centuries, long before the industrial revolution.

For many people today the area is today best remembered as the site of the old Castle Market, which ran for some 85 years before closing in 2013.

But there's plenty happening there today, with the National Videogame Museum and the acclaimed Kommune food hall drawing plenty of visitors, a new micropub having opened and the monthly Pollen Market and nearby Quayside Market at Victoria Quays among the other attractions.

This retro photo gallery shows how Castlegate has changed over the years, from the 2000s all the way back to the early 1900s. It includes some of the area's lost pubs, like the Bull and Mouth, which later become the Tap & Barrel; the Old Town Hall, back when it housed the city's courts; and, of course, traders and shoppers at the much-missed Castle Market.

The past, present and future of Sheffield's oldest quarter is being celebrated with the Castlegate Festival, with lots happening in the area from September 8-17. For more details, visit: www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/visit/castlegate-festival-2023.

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . The Boulogne The Bolougne pub on Waingate, in Castlegate, Sheffield, in January 1985. It opened in the 1790s and its previous names included the Bull and Mouth, Tap and Spile, and Tap and Barrel. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Tennants Brewery Castlegate, Sheffield, some time after 1969, looking towards Tennants Brewery and Lady's Bridge Hotel, and showing the River Don, with the Hancock and Lant building on the right, and the Castle Market access ramp in the foreground. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Alexandra Hotel Alexandra Hotel, at the junction of Castlegate and Exchange Street, Sheffield, in December 1989. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales