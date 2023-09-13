News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Man left train worker 'traumatised' after 'touching between her legs'
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
J.H.Holyhead and L.C. Ward butchers at Sheffield's old Castle Market, looking towards the doorway to Castlegate. Photo: Picture SheffieldJ.H.Holyhead and L.C. Ward butchers at Sheffield's old Castle Market, looking towards the doorway to Castlegate. Photo: Picture Sheffield
J.H.Holyhead and L.C. Ward butchers at Sheffield's old Castle Market, looking towards the doorway to Castlegate. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield retro: 15 photos showing Castlegate through the years, including old Castle Market and lost pubs

For many people today the area is today best remembered as the site of the old Castle Market, which ran for some 85 years before closing in 2013

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

These photos take you back in time through the place where Sheffield's story began and where an exciting new chapter is today being written.

Castlegate is named after the long-demolished castle which dated back to Norman times and helped Sheffield develop from a small settlement to a bustling commercial and political hub where metal work was taking place as far back as the 12th and 13th centuries, long before the industrial revolution.

For many people today the area is today best remembered as the site of the old Castle Market, which ran for some 85 years before closing in 2013.

But there's plenty happening there today, with the National Videogame Museum and the acclaimed Kommune food hall drawing plenty of visitors, a new micropub having opened and the monthly Pollen Market and nearby Quayside Market at Victoria Quays among the other attractions.

There are proposals for a new riverside park where the market once stood, a new bowling alley is set to open in the area and there is still hope the derelict Old Town Hall can be restored to its former glory.

This retro photo gallery shows how Castlegate has changed over the years, from the 2000s all the way back to the early 1900s. It includes some of the area's lost pubs, like the Bull and Mouth, which later become the Tap & Barrel; the Old Town Hall, back when it housed the city's courts; and, of course, traders and shoppers at the much-missed Castle Market.

The past, present and future of Sheffield's oldest quarter is being celebrated with the Castlegate Festival, with lots happening in the area from September 8-17. For more details, visit: www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/visit/castlegate-festival-2023.

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The Bolougne pub on Waingate, in Castlegate, Sheffield, in January 1985. It opened in the 1790s and its previous names included the Bull and Mouth, Tap and Spile, and Tap and Barrel. Photo: Picture Sheffield

1. The Boulogne

The Bolougne pub on Waingate, in Castlegate, Sheffield, in January 1985. It opened in the 1790s and its previous names included the Bull and Mouth, Tap and Spile, and Tap and Barrel. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Castlegate, Sheffield, some time after 1969, looking towards Tennants Brewery and Lady's Bridge Hotel, and showing the River Don, with the Hancock and Lant building on the right, and the Castle Market access ramp in the foreground. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Tennants Brewery

Castlegate, Sheffield, some time after 1969, looking towards Tennants Brewery and Lady's Bridge Hotel, and showing the River Don, with the Hancock and Lant building on the right, and the Castle Market access ramp in the foreground. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Alexandra Hotel, at the junction of Castlegate and Exchange Street, Sheffield, in December 1989. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Alexandra Hotel

Alexandra Hotel, at the junction of Castlegate and Exchange Street, Sheffield, in December 1989. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The River Don where it meets the River Sheaf, at the junction of Castlegate and Blonk Street, following heavy rain in June 1982. The public lavatories can be seen in the centre. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

4. Rivers meet

The River Don where it meets the River Sheaf, at the junction of Castlegate and Blonk Street, following heavy rain in June 1982. The public lavatories can be seen in the centre. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesNational Videogame MuseumKommune