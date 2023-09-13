Sheffield retro: 15 photos showing Castlegate through the years, including old Castle Market and lost pubs
For many people today the area is today best remembered as the site of the old Castle Market, which ran for some 85 years before closing in 2013
These photos take you back in time through the place where Sheffield's story began and where an exciting new chapter is today being written.
Castlegate is named after the long-demolished castle which dated back to Norman times and helped Sheffield develop from a small settlement to a bustling commercial and political hub where metal work was taking place as far back as the 12th and 13th centuries, long before the industrial revolution.
But there's plenty happening there today, with the National Videogame Museum and the acclaimed Kommune food hall drawing plenty of visitors, a new micropub having opened and the monthly Pollen Market and nearby Quayside Market at Victoria Quays among the other attractions.
There are proposals for a new riverside park where the market once stood, a new bowling alley is set to open in the area and there is still hope the derelict Old Town Hall can be restored to its former glory.
This retro photo gallery shows how Castlegate has changed over the years, from the 2000s all the way back to the early 1900s. It includes some of the area's lost pubs, like the Bull and Mouth, which later become the Tap & Barrel; the Old Town Hall, back when it housed the city's courts; and, of course, traders and shoppers at the much-missed Castle Market.
The past, present and future of Sheffield's oldest quarter is being celebrated with the Castlegate Festival, with lots happening in the area from September 8-17. For more details, visit: www.welcometosheffield.co.uk/visit/castlegate-festival-2023.
The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.