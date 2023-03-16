News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
11 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
11 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
14 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
14 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
14 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Sheffield retro: 15 pictures looking back at how Meersbrook has changed over the years

Here we are taking a look back at the people and events that have taken place in Meersbrook over the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 16th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Can you recognise anyone you know in our pictures?

During the afternoon of July 17, 1950, a lorry collided with this tram after descending the steep hill of Derbyshire Lane, Meersbrook, Sheffield

1. Crash

During the afternoon of July 17, 1950, a lorry collided with this tram after descending the steep hill of Derbyshire Lane, Meersbrook, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Meersbrook Park residents petition... May 1990

2. Petition

Meersbrook Park residents petition... May 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Meersbrook Bank Junior School - parents demonstrate in support of the school governors' no cuts policy in May 1990

3. Demonstration

Meersbrook Bank Junior School - parents demonstrate in support of the school governors' no cuts policy in May 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
This was taken at Meersbrook Bank Methodist Chapel where Ivy and Len Torr were among these Air Raid Precautions (ARP) wardens during World War 2

4. ARP

This was taken at Meersbrook Bank Methodist Chapel where Ivy and Len Torr were among these Air Raid Precautions (ARP) wardens during World War 2 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sheffield