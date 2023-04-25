These 13 pictures from our archive take us back in time and show how the town of Stocksbridge has changed over the years.
From steel manufacturer Samuel Fox to school children planting a forest, take a trip down memory lane to the way life was in Stocksbridge decades ago.
1. Stocksbridge
Stocksbridge in April 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Samuel Fox
The light machine shop at Samuel Fox, Stocksbridge, in the 1950s
Submitted by Mr. R Flack Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Samuel Fox
Surface Grinders at Samuel Fox, Stocksbridge, in the 1950s
Submitted Mr. R Flack Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Marathon
Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, May 27, 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers