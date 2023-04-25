News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: Looking back at Stocksbridge captured on film over the decades

These 13 pictures from our archive take us back in time and show how the town of Stocksbridge has changed over the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 25th Apr 2023, 06:01 BST

From steel manufacturer Samuel Fox to school children planting a forest, take a trip down memory lane to the way life was in Stocksbridge decades ago.

Stocksbridge in April 1980

1. Stocksbridge

Stocksbridge in April 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The light machine shop at Samuel Fox, Stocksbridge, in the 1950s Submitted by Mr. R Flack

2. Samuel Fox

The light machine shop at Samuel Fox, Stocksbridge, in the 1950s Submitted by Mr. R Flack Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Surface Grinders at Samuel Fox, Stocksbridge, in the 1950s Submitted Mr. R Flack

3. Samuel Fox

Surface Grinders at Samuel Fox, Stocksbridge, in the 1950s Submitted Mr. R Flack Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, May 27, 1979

4. Marathon

Mick Kelly, Terry Willett and Derek Curson are welcomed home warmly after their epic week long London to Stocksbridge wheelchair marathon in aid of the British Paraplegic Society which was started by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, May 27, 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

