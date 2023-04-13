Sheffield’s trams carry millions of passengers across the city each year, from the city centre to destinations including Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and Hillsborough.

The Supertram network launched in 1994, marking the return of trams to Sheffield for the first time in more than 30 years. But these photos show how the old tram network, on which the final journeys ran on October 8, 1960, was much more extensive.

Walkley, Crookes, Firth Park, Fulwood, Nether Edge, Beauchief, Meadowhead and Handsworth were just some of the suburbs served by trams back then. The first tram line opened 150 years ago in 1873, between Lady’s Bridge and Attercliffe, with the vehicles pulled by horses back then. The first electric tram ran from Nether Edge to Tinsley in 1899 and within three years the entire system was electrified.

By 1951, the Sheffield Tramway Company’s network covered 48 miles, compared with 18 miles today. But the first routes were closed the following year and the remainder in the years leading to 1960, when the final tram services ran with great ceremony to mark their loss.

This retro photo gallery shows trams running across Sheffield during their heyday, between 1940 and 1959. All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Trams on Haymarket Shoppers on Haymarket, in Sheffield city centre, with True Form Boot Co and F.W. Woolworth and Co visible, and trams in the background, in 1953 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Press-Photo-Agency Photo Sales

2 . Tram travelling through snowy Crookes A tram travelling along Crookes, with Crookes Post Office, Crookes Endowed Schools and the tram tracks to Pickmere Road Tram Depot visible, in 1955 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Holme Lane Depot Tram No. 367 at Holme Lane Depot, in Hillsborough, Sheffield, in February 1954 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Mr.D.J.Smithies Photo Sales

4 . Tram conductor Tram conductor Ivy Walsh with tram no 185 on its way to Hunters Bar, Sheffield, from the Holme Lane Depot in 1942 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales