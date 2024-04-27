Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A keen-eyed reader of The Star was delighted this week to realise a bus pictured in one of our retro galleries from the 1960s is not only still here today - but is lovingly on display in a museum.

The Star recently published this picture from 1961 showing a Sheffield United Transport Panorama Coach on Pond Street - something that looked very familiar to one reader, Dave Jordan.

Dave Jordan was looking through one of The Star’s recent galleries of pictures from our archives when he spotted a familiar face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No, it wasn’t a fondly-remembered teacher or long-forgotten shop owner, but nevertheless a friendly sight and something that has probably aged better than most things or people from the 60s - a Sheffield United Transport panorama bus, pictured on Pond Street in 1961.

Not only that, Dave knew what bus it was - coach number 322 - because he knows exactly where to go to see it if he wanted to check.

It is on display, right now, in the South Yorkshire Transport Museum, in Waddington Way, Rotherham, where Dave works.

The very same bus pictured in 1961 can be found lovingly preserved at South Yorkshire Transport Museum, in Waddington Way, Rotherham. Even the licence plate is the same!

The picture may be 63 years old, but the lovingly-preserved licence plate made it unmistakable - it’s the very same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave, a member of the Ex Sheffield United Transport Employees Group, was able to share a wonderful account of the bus’ history with The Star.

He writes: “This very same coach formed part of a 10 year restoration project financed by a £24,000 grant from the national science museum at Broughton.

“The ‘panorama’ coach was a joint development between SUT AND Plaxton’s coach builders of Scarborough, which changed coach design with its large windscreen and large none opening windows, hence the grant and the need to preserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John Otter, an electrician at SUT, won a competition to name this coach ‘Panorama,’ however he later admitted he got the idea from watching BBC PANORAMA running at the time.

“SUT with its fleet of over 100 coaches specialised in British and continental tours as well as all holiday express services to all major seaside holiday destinations.”