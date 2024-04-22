This retro gallery of black and white photographs show just how much life has changed in the city over the last 60 years.
1. Pond Hill
The old GPO sorting office in Pond Hill, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Home time
Children scamper home from school at Owler Lane with the help of a policeman, July 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Physio in the 60s
Mr Robertshaw lectures on sling supension for mobilising the spine at the new School of Physiotherapy, Gell Street, Sheffield, January 1962 Photo: Â©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Wilson Peck
Miss Celia Lane, Festival Shopping Queen, with Mr F.T.Fair and an old phonograph, at Wilson Peck Limited, November 11, 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd