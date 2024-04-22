Sheffield retro: 17 fascinating photos capturing life in Sheffield in the 1960s

These photos take a look back at all things Sheffield in the early 1960s.
By Jane Salt
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 05:30 BST

This retro gallery of black and white photographs show just how much life has changed in the city over the last 60 years.

The old GPO sorting office in Pond Hill, Sheffield, in 1964

1. Pond Hill

Children scamper home from school at Owler Lane with the help of a policeman, July 1964

2. Home time

Mr Robertshaw lectures on sling supension for mobilising the spine at the new School of Physiotherapy, Gell Street, Sheffield, January 1962

3. Physio in the 60s

Miss Celia Lane, Festival Shopping Queen, with Mr F.T.Fair and an old phonograph, at Wilson Peck Limited, November 11, 1961

4. Wilson Peck

