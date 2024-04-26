Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you told 51-year-old Nigel Green a month ago where he would be today, he certainly wouldn’t have believed you.

From a DJ to the landlord of The Rose House pub in Walkley, Sheffield, it’s been a whirlwind month for the Stradbroke-born man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It all happened within three weeks,” Nigel said. “I’m absolutely loving it - it’s something I have always wanted to do.”

Nigel Green is the new proud landlord of The Rose House at Walkley.

The opportunity to take over the South Road pub came just six weeks after Nigel began working behind the bar at The Mill Dam in Rotherham, which is owned by On Point Pubs.

Having previously gigged there as a DJ, Nigel had already struck a good chord with the directors. Clearly seeing his potential, they then offered him his own personal licence which they paid for.

Then they asked if he wanted his own pub.

The Rose House was previously owned by Stonegate, and managed by landlady Bev Griffin who moved out on Sunday, April 14 to take on another pub. Just 24 hours later, On Point Pubs took it over, and in moved Nigel and his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Road pub will be hosting events throughout the week, from pub quizzes to disco.

Two days later, on April 17, the pub reopened to the people of Walkley.

Nigel said: “I spoke to my partner about it and she turned around and said if you want to do it, go ahead and do it.

“People are glad it’s been taken over. A lot of people were panicking - when they found out Bev was leaving, there were rumours the pub would be turned into flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a DJ here at Christmas when Bev was here, so I knew people even before I took over it.”

Visitors can now enjoy regular karaoke and disco nights, quizzes, as well as special events for all the family on Halloween, Christmas, dotted throughout the month. On May 17, Walkley’s own Electric Blue will be joining the pub for a drag night.

The Rose House will be showcasing live spots, as well as hosting a range of events for all the community.

‘Happy Hour’ will also continue on Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 7pm where Carling can be bought for £3, and John Smith at £2.70.

New Sky Q televisions will replace the current ones to allow different sport shows to be broadcast at once. A function room can also be hired for special events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel added: “It’s definitely a dream come true because I have always wanted to run a pub from being young and Sam and Jordan [owners of On Point Pubs] gave me the privilege to run it for them.

“We don’t know what’s happening next but I’m wanting another pub with food.”