Sheffield retro: 39 nostalgic images capture city life in 1986, the year Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner was born
It was the year two Sheffield legends were born - within a few weeks of each other.
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill both entered this world in January 1986.
This retro photo gallery captures daily life in the city that year, including the blizzards that brought things to a standstill, a huge battle reenactment in Norfolk Park and a young Naseem Hamed celebrating with Herol Bomber Graham after winning his first fight.
The famous Redgates toy store, known to generations of children as the Yorkshire Disneyland; a royal visit to Fletchers bakery; and shops on London Road and Division Street also feature.
A world record attempt, pupils at Silverdale and King Ecgbert schools, funnyman Bobby Knut tying the knot, and a Bendibus winding its way through Sheffield's streets are also pictured in these nostalgic images, which are bound to bring memories flooding back for anyone old enough to remember the decade.