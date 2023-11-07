News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 39 nostalgic images capture city life in 1986, the year Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner was born

This retro photo gallery captures daily life in the city that year, including the blizzards that brought things to a standstill, a huge battle reenactment in Norfolk Park and a young Naseem Hamed celebrating winning his first fight

By Robert Cumber
Published 7th Nov 2023, 05:30 GMT

It was the year two Sheffield legends were born - within a few weeks of each other.

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill both entered this world in January 1986.

This retro photo gallery captures daily life in the city that year, including the blizzards that brought things to a standstill, a huge battle reenactment in Norfolk Park and a young Naseem Hamed celebrating with Herol Bomber Graham after winning his first fight.

The famous Redgates toy store, known to generations of children as the Yorkshire Disneyland; a royal visit to Fletchers bakery; and shops on London Road and Division Street also feature.

A world record attempt, pupils at Silverdale and King Ecgbert schools, funnyman Bobby Knut tying the knot, and a Bendibus winding its way through Sheffield's streets are also pictured in these nostalgic images, which are bound to bring memories flooding back for anyone old enough to remember the decade.

Christmas shoppers at Sheffield's Castle Fish Market in November 1986

1. Castle Market

Christmas shoppers at Sheffield's Castle Fish Market in November 1986

Dave Tollerfield (left), of the Red Lion pub, and Mark Dalton, of the White Lion pub, pictured in 1986

2. Red Lion and White Lion

Dave Tollerfield (left), of the Red Lion pub, and Mark Dalton, of the White Lion pub, pictured in 1986

A walkway at Sheffield's Park Hill flats complex in January 1986

3. Park Hill

A walkway at Sheffield's Park Hill flats complex in January 1986

Norfolk Park, Sheffield, where members of the English Civil War Society held a mock battle for Sheffield Castle in September 1986. Around 600 members of the society took part in the battle, which was watched by a large crowd of spectators.

4. Norfolk Park battle reenactment

Norfolk Park, Sheffield, where members of the English Civil War Society held a mock battle for Sheffield Castle in September 1986. Around 600 members of the society took part in the battle, which was watched by a large crowd of spectators.

