This retro photo gallery captures daily life in the city that year, including the blizzards that brought things to a standstill, a huge battle reenactment in Norfolk Park and a young Naseem Hamed celebrating winning his first fight

It was the year two Sheffield legends were born - within a few weeks of each other.

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill both entered this world in January 1986.

This retro photo gallery captures daily life in the city that year, including the blizzards that brought things to a standstill, a huge battle reenactment in Norfolk Park and a young Naseem Hamed celebrating with Herol Bomber Graham after winning his first fight.

The famous Redgates toy store, known to generations of children as the Yorkshire Disneyland; a royal visit to Fletchers bakery; and shops on London Road and Division Street also feature.

A world record attempt, pupils at Silverdale and King Ecgbert schools, funnyman Bobby Knut tying the knot, and a Bendibus winding its way through Sheffield's streets are also pictured in these nostalgic images, which are bound to bring memories flooding back for anyone old enough to remember the decade.

1 . Castle Market Christmas shoppers at Sheffield's Castle Fish Market in November 1986 Photo Sales

2 . Red Lion and White Lion Dave Tollerfield (left), of the Red Lion pub, and Mark Dalton, of the White Lion pub, pictured in 1986 Photo Sales

3 . Park Hill A walkway at Sheffield's Park Hill flats complex in January 1986 Photo Sales