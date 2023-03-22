Sheffield has always punched above its weight at sport, and the city has never been shy about showing its pride in its all-conquering heroes.

Welcoming parades and civic receptions have been held for all manner of sporting legends, from Ashes-winning cricketer Michael Vaughan and Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill to triumphant Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday teams down the years.

We’ve looked through the archives to bring you some of the best photos of Sheffield’s most talented sportspeople enjoying the adulation of their fans, with thousands of people sometimes gathering in the city centre to get a glimpse of their sporting idols. Boxers Clinton Woods and Johnny Nelson, Sheffield Steelers players and Commonwealth Games athletes are among the other sporting stars featured.

Were you among the crowds at any of these events, and can you see yourself or anyone you know pictured?

Celebrations Sheffield's sporting greats get a rousing reception at events held in Sheffield to celebrate their success

Eagles fans A young Sheffield Eagles fan kisses the Challenge Cup as the team parade along Fargate, Sheffield, on their way to a Civic Reception at the Town Hall in 1998

Michael Vaughan Ashes-winning England cricket captain Michael Vaughan waves to fans from the balcony of Sheffield Town Hall

Ashes jubilation Cricket fans gather in Sheffield, where England captain Michael Vaughan was invited to a civic reception at the Town Hall following his Ashes success