Sheffield retro: How city celebrated heroes from Jessica Ennis-Hill and Michael Vaughan to Blades and Owls
Sheffield has always punched above its weight at sport, and the city has never been shy about showing its pride in its all-conquering heroes.
Welcoming parades and civic receptions have been held for all manner of sporting legends, from Ashes-winning cricketer Michael Vaughan and Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill to triumphant Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday teams down the years.
We’ve looked through the archives to bring you some of the best photos of Sheffield’s most talented sportspeople enjoying the adulation of their fans, with thousands of people sometimes gathering in the city centre to get a glimpse of their sporting idols. Boxers Clinton Woods and Johnny Nelson, Sheffield Steelers players and Commonwealth Games athletes are among the other sporting stars featured.
Were you among the crowds at any of these events, and can you see yourself or anyone you know pictured?