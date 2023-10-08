He said he was a 'little late to the party' when it came to the famous gig in Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield. He has told how there is one gig in his home city that he's still gutted to have missed. Photo: Dean Atkins / National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lads from High Green were just 16 when they took to the stage upstairs in front of a handful of people - or a crowd of thousands, if you believe everyone who says they were there - beginning their whirlwind rise to worldwide fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what was the first gig they attended, who helped inspire their unique sound and what gig do they most regret missing out on seeing?

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner told Entertainment Weekly how he, Matt Helders and Nick O'Malley, the band's bassist, got the train to Manchester with another friend to see the Vines in October 2002.

It was his first gig, he explained, and the day remains etched in his memory, including watching the opening acts, the Bandits and Nada Surf.

"That was really the start," he told Entertainment Weekly. "We were going to shows whenever we could after that. We'd just started playing together that summer, in me parents' garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd be trying to play 'Get Free' by the Vines. And the Datsuns — they had a song called 'Harmonic Generator,' and we used to do a cover of that.

"I'm sad that I missed [seeing] the Strokes in Sheffield for Is This It, though. I was a little bit late to the party there."

The first records Alex Turner bought

The Strokes played at The Leadmill in Sheffield on August 23, 2001, before appearing at the Reading Festival that weekend, in the month their debut studio album was released to huge acclaim in the UK.