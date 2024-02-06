For years it was the epicentre of life in Sheffield.

High Street, in the city centre, may have lost some of its sparkle but there are signs of a renaissance - with a Lidl supermarket, a thriving mini golf venue and popular fast food restaurants among the recent additions.

These pictures show how its fortunes have fluctuated over the years and the shops, pubs and hotels that have come and gone down the decades.

This retro photo gallery takes you from the 1990s all the way back to the dawn of the 20th century.

The nostalgic images show early trams, lost shops ranging from C&A and Virgin Records to Walsh's department store and Saxone boot dealers, along with fondly remembered pubs including the Old Blue Bell.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you?

1 . 90s buses High Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1992 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Spoils High Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1991, showing a newly placed advertising stand outside Spoils Kitchen Reject Shop Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Norwich Union Building The Norwich Union Building on High Street, Sheffield city centre, during refurbishment in 1981, with shops including Finlays and Co tobacconists, H. Samuel jewellers Van Allan ladies outfitters, and Freeman Hardy Willis shoe shop Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales