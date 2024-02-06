News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 28 fascinating photos taking you back in time on High Street in the city centre

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 6th Feb 2024, 09:21 GMT

For years it was the epicentre of life in Sheffield.

High Street, in the city centre, may have lost some of its sparkle but there are signs of a renaissance - with a Lidl supermarket, a thriving mini golf venue and popular fast food restaurants among the recent additions.

These pictures show how its fortunes have fluctuated over the years and the shops, pubs and hotels that have come and gone down the decades.

This retro photo gallery takes you from the 1990s all the way back to the dawn of the 20th century.

The nostalgic images show early trams, lost shops ranging from C&A and Virgin Records to Walsh's department store and Saxone boot dealers, along with fondly remembered pubs including the Old Blue Bell.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you?

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1992

1. 90s buses

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1992 Photo: Picture Sheffield

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1991, showing a newly placed advertising stand outside Spoils Kitchen Reject Shop

2. Spoils

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1991, showing a newly placed advertising stand outside Spoils Kitchen Reject Shop Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Norwich Union Building on High Street, Sheffield city centre, during refurbishment in 1981, with shops including Finlays and Co tobacconists, H. Samuel jewellers Van Allan ladies outfitters, and Freeman Hardy Willis shoe shop

3. Norwich Union Building

The Norwich Union Building on High Street, Sheffield city centre, during refurbishment in 1981, with shops including Finlays and Co tobacconists, H. Samuel jewellers Van Allan ladies outfitters, and Freeman Hardy Willis shoe shop Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in December 1985, showing Cooplands bakers, The Detroit Clothing Co, Segals and Sons, Scrivens opticians, and Manfield and Sons

4. Cooplands

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in December 1985, showing Cooplands bakers, The Detroit Clothing Co, Segals and Sons, Scrivens opticians, and Manfield and Sons Photo: Picture Sheffield

