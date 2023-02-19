An adults-only crazy golf venue in Sheffield city centre has proved so popular it is expanding next door.

GloryHoles Golf opened at the old Bonmarche fashion store in December 2021 and the risque attraction has been a big hit, with an average 4.5-star rating on Google reviews. It now plans to expand next door into the old Pizza Hut and has submitted a licensing application to open until 1.30am Monday to Thursday.

The application states that the owners, Curious Venues North West, want to ‘extend licence area to immediate property next door, which will include new games area and to extend timings of all licensable activities’. It is currently open until 1am on Friday and Saturday, midnight on Wednesdays and 11pm the rest of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue did not want to give too much away about its plans for the new space but said: “It will be to re-use Pizza Hut’s kitchen with the addition of arcade and gaming also. We hope the expansion brings a different element to what we do as a whole and can bring something new, fun and exciting to the high street.”

GloryHoles Golf on High Street, Sheffield, is expanding into the old Pizza Hut restaurant next door. It has applied to open until 1.30am from Monday to Thursday

Mark Labbett, famous for his role as ‘The Beast’ on quiz show The Chase, recently visited GloryHoles Golf. The venue already has two courses, the names of which – Magical Lady Gardens Holes and Gory Holes – indicate the adult nature of the attraction. A third, Lucky Dip Holes, is said to be coming soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the holes at GloryHoles Golf, which is expanding next door just over a year after it opened on High Street, Sheffield