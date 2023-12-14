News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 fascinating photos from 1936 when it was called 'ugliest town in the Old World'

Dore appears picture box pretty in the snow, Ranmoor is looking particularly desirable and Castle Street is lined with fine buildings and equally stylish shop fronts

Robert Cumber
Published 14th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

It was the year George Orwell visited Sheffield and famously went on to say it 'could justly claim to be called the ugliest town in the Old World'.

This retro photo gallery transports us back to 1936. While some images, like a row of derelict shops in Neepsend, perhaps justify the author's bold claim, others suggest he should have taken a better look around.

They include a bustling Langsett Road, where a pair of elegant trams are pulling alongside one another; a bucolic scene in Oughtibridge, looking towards the river and the rolling countryside beyond, and an ivy-clad house on leafy Fulwood Road in Broomhill.

Dore, meanwhile, appears picture box pretty in the snow, Ranmoor is looking particularly desirable and Castle Street is lined with fine buildings and equally stylish shop fronts.

Esewhere, the old Theatre Royal is shown in the year it was pulled down following a fire, while Norfolk Street, Lodge Moor Hospital and Attercliffe Common all feature.

Sheffield has certainly come a long way since then, even if some or the more modern architectural additions continue to divide opinion.

It's time to make your mind up about whether Orwell's judgement of the Steel City back in the 1930s was fair or he was just having a bad day.

Norfolk Street, Sheffield, in February 1936, with the premises shown including Ye Olde Original Snuff Shoppe; Louis Stonefield, jeweller; Hay and Son Ltd, wine and spirit merchants (Furnival Chambers); and the Assembly Rooms

1. Norfolk Street

Norfolk Street, Sheffield, in February 1936, with the premises shown including Ye Olde Original Snuff Shoppe; Louis Stonefield, jeweller; Hay and Son Ltd, wine and spirit merchants (Furnival Chambers); and the Assembly Rooms Photo: Picture Sheffield

Langsett Road, Sheffield, opposite the junction with Bradfield Road, in 1936. Pictured are Meadow Dairy Co, Wm. Timpson Ltd, and Burgess and Co tailors, below Harry Bottom's billiard hall

2. Langsett Road

Langsett Road, Sheffield, opposite the junction with Bradfield Road, in 1936. Pictured are Meadow Dairy Co, Wm. Timpson Ltd, and Burgess and Co tailors, below Harry Bottom's billiard hall Photo: Picture Sheffield/H. B. Priestley

T. W. Ward Coal Order Office, on London Road, Sheffield, in August 1936

3. Coal office

T. W. Ward Coal Order Office, on London Road, Sheffield, in August 1936 Photo: Picture Sheffield

General Office, Empire Trading Stamp Co, Howard Street, Sheffield, in 1936 F. D. Arnold

4. Empire Trading Stamp Co

General Office, Empire Trading Stamp Co, Howard Street, Sheffield, in 1936 F. D. Arnold Photo: Picture Sheffield/F. D. Arnold

