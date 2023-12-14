Dore appears picture box pretty in the snow, Ranmoor is looking particularly desirable and Castle Street is lined with fine buildings and equally stylish shop fronts

This retro photo gallery transports us back to 1936. While some images, like a row of derelict shops in Neepsend, perhaps justify the author's bold claim, others suggest he should have taken a better look around.

They include a bustling Langsett Road, where a pair of elegant trams are pulling alongside one another; a bucolic scene in Oughtibridge, looking towards the river and the rolling countryside beyond, and an ivy-clad house on leafy Fulwood Road in Broomhill.

Dore, meanwhile, appears picture box pretty in the snow, Ranmoor is looking particularly desirable and Castle Street is lined with fine buildings and equally stylish shop fronts.

Esewhere, the old Theatre Royal is shown in the year it was pulled down following a fire, while Norfolk Street, Lodge Moor Hospital and Attercliffe Common all feature.

Sheffield has certainly come a long way since then, even if some or the more modern architectural additions continue to divide opinion.

It's time to make your mind up about whether Orwell's judgement of the Steel City back in the 1930s was fair or he was just having a bad day.

1 . Norfolk Street Norfolk Street, Sheffield, in February 1936, with the premises shown including Ye Olde Original Snuff Shoppe; Louis Stonefield, jeweller; Hay and Son Ltd, wine and spirit merchants (Furnival Chambers); and the Assembly Rooms Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Langsett Road Langsett Road, Sheffield, opposite the junction with Bradfield Road, in 1936. Pictured are Meadow Dairy Co, Wm. Timpson Ltd, and Burgess and Co tailors, below Harry Bottom's billiard hall Photo: Picture Sheffield/H. B. Priestley Photo Sales

3 . Coal office T. W. Ward Coal Order Office, on London Road, Sheffield, in August 1936 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales