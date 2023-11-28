This retro photo gallery shows how the village changed between 1900 and 1959

The picturesque Sheffield village of Oughtibridge, which straddles the River Don, dates back to at least the 12th century.

This retro photo gallery shows how the village changed between 1900 and 1959. They include the old railway station, along with popular pubs and shops from those decades.

Oughtibridge is believed to have taken its name from the man who managed the ford over the Don, called Oughtred, said to have lived in a nearby cottage.

When a bridge was built there, it became known as Oughtred's Bridge, or Oughty's Bridge, after his nickname, and this was the name given to the surrounding settlement.

Today, it is a pretty village around five miles north-west of Sheffield city centre, which is popular with commuters and has a number of traditional pubs including the Cock Inn and White Hart.

As recently as 1747, there were reportedly only five families living in Oughtibridge but its population expanded rapidly during the Industrial Revolution as works, including a forge, a corn mill and a paper mill, sprang up in the area, and it is now home to well over 3,000 people.

Today, the old paper mill is at the heart of a new housing development and after being sensitively restored is set to become home to a new restaurant and deli from the team behind the award-winning Jöro in Shalesmoor.

1 . Butchers John Hayward butchers, at the junction of Langsett Road North and Church Street, Oughtibridge, Sheffield, in 1905

2 . Oughtibridge railway station Oughtibridge railway station, also known as Oughty Bridge, pictured in 1907

3 . Whitsuntide gathering A Whitsuntide gathering in Oughtibridge, Sheffield, at the junction of Langsett Road North and Church Street, in 1913