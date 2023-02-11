3 . Jarvis Cocker

"I went on a very good adventure down the River Don once," the Sheffield-born Pulp frontman told the NME in 1993. "I had an inflatable boat and I went from here to Rotherham which is about eight miles away. It was like Apocalypse Now... It was probably the best thing I ever did. It's good to find an adventure in mundane surroundings. Sheffield is built on seven hills, just like Rome but I think that's where the similarities end."

Photo: Paul Chappells