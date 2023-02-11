The inspirational city of Sheffield has sparked the imaginations of poets, writers and celebrities across the decades – for better or worse.
From an utter skewering from George Orwell to a loving tribute by Richard Hawley, these are 10 of the funniest, most charming or slightly cheeky phrases ever coined with the Steel City at heart.
1. How Sheffield has inspired insights from poets, artists and celebrities
Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Sebastian Coe
"When I moved to Sheffield and went to a secondary modern in the seventies, there were certain challenges: if you've got a name like Sebastian, you either learn to fight or to run." - Sebastian Coe
The sprinting practice Sebastian Coe got as a child growing up in Sheffield helped him to become a track and field athlete in later life. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Photo: Steph Chambers
3. Jarvis Cocker
"I went on a very good adventure down the River Don once," the Sheffield-born Pulp frontman told the NME in 1993. "I had an inflatable boat and I went from here to Rotherham which is about eight miles away. It was like Apocalypse Now... It was probably the best thing I ever did. It's good to find an adventure in mundane surroundings. Sheffield is built on seven hills, just like Rome but I think that's where the similarities end."
Photo: Paul Chappells
4. 19th century author Walter White
"What a beautiful place Sheffield would be, if Sheffield were not there!" - Walter White, 19th century author of A Month in Yorkshire.
This Victorian writer (not to be confused with the TV chemist) didn't beat around the bush in their assessment of the Steel City. Image by Barnaby Aldrick.
Photo: Barnaby Aldrick