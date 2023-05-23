3 . Sheffield Hallam Students' Union building

The Sheffield Hallam Students' Union building on Paternoster Row in the city centre is officially known as The Hubs but has various nicknames, including the kettles, the drums and the curling stones, due to its unique appearance. The steel-clad building began life in 1999 as the short-lived National Centre for Popular Music museum. In 2011, it was declared the world's ugliest building but some have loved it from the start and others would say it has aged well. Photo: Brian Eyre