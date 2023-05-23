News you can trust since 1887
Here are 10 of Sheffield's most 'Marmite' buildings - loved by some, hated by others

Sheffield has some amazing architecture but it is also home to some downright ugly buildings.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 23rd May 2023, 05:40 BST

As with any city, there are also buildings which divide opinion and are loved by some but despised by others. This photo gallery shows 10 such structures across Sheffield which prove the old adage that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

They include some of the city's most famous and celebrated – by some – buildings, including the Arts Tower, Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union building, Park Hill flats and the Crucible theatre. We’d love to hear your thoughts on these buildings and any others which you feel deserve a place on the list.

These are some of the most 'Marmite' buildings in Sheffield which divide opinion. Some find them beautiful but to others they're downright ugly.

1. Sheffield's most 'Marmite' buildings

These are some of the most 'Marmite' buildings in Sheffield which divide opinion. Some find them beautiful but to others they're downright ugly. Photo: Various

The Cheesegrater building on Arundel Gate is undeoubtedly one of Sheffield's most distinctive landmarks and easily the city's most unusual car park. Its unique appearance has earned it as many admirers as it has detractors

2. Cheesegrater car park

The Cheesegrater building on Arundel Gate is undeoubtedly one of Sheffield's most distinctive landmarks and easily the city's most unusual car park. Its unique appearance has earned it as many admirers as it has detractors Photo: Google

The Sheffield Hallam Students' Union building on Paternoster Row in the city centre is officially known as The Hubs but has various nicknames, including the kettles, the drums and the curling stones, due to its unique appearance. The steel-clad building began life in 1999 as the short-lived National Centre for Popular Music museum. In 2011, it was declared the world's ugliest building but some have loved it from the start and others would say it has aged well.

3. Sheffield Hallam Students' Union building

The Sheffield Hallam Students' Union building on Paternoster Row in the city centre is officially known as The Hubs but has various nicknames, including the kettles, the drums and the curling stones, due to its unique appearance. The steel-clad building began life in 1999 as the short-lived National Centre for Popular Music museum. In 2011, it was declared the world's ugliest building but some have loved it from the start and others would say it has aged well. Photo: Brian Eyre

This university building on Gell Street, Sheffield, looks like a black quilted cube. The rubber-clad music studio has been celebrated for its architecture but it's not universally loved

4. Soundhouse

This university building on Gell Street, Sheffield, looks like a black quilted cube. The rubber-clad music studio has been celebrated for its architecture but it's not universally loved Photo: Google

