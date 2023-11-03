News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages

Sheffield retro: 21 evocative photos taking you on a journey back in time along Penistone Road

Lost pubs, old schools and trams, from the days when Sheffield had a much more extensive network, all feature in this retro photo gallery

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT

It's one of Sheffield's biggest and busiest roads, stretching all the way from the edge of Kelham Island, at Shalesmoor, to Hillsborough Stadium and beyond.

These photos of Penistone Road and surrounding streets from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s show how it has been transformed over time.

Lost pubs, old schools and trams, from the days when Sheffield had a much more extensive network, all feature in this retro photo gallery. The shops pictured along Penistone Road are also bound to bring back memories for many of you.

The images show Sheffield at work and at leisure, with old factories pictured alongside pigeon lofts and Speedway bikers on the track at Owlerton Stadium.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

The junction of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road, Owlerton Green, in October 1958, showing W.R. Swann and Co. Ltd Surgical Instruments Manufacturers in the background. The tower belongs to St John the Baptist Church. Photo: Picture Sheffield

1. Bradfield Road junction

The junction of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road, Owlerton Green, in October 1958, showing W.R. Swann and Co. Ltd Surgical Instruments Manufacturers in the background. The tower belongs to St John the Baptist Church. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
A tram crosses Hillfoot Bridge, on Penistone Road, in Neepsend, Sheffield, some time during the 1940s or 50s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Hillfoot Bridge

A tram crosses Hillfoot Bridge, on Penistone Road, in Neepsend, Sheffield, some time during the 1940s or 50s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Gate Inn, on Penistone Road North, Sheffield, in June 1963. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

3. Gate Inn

The Gate Inn, on Penistone Road North, Sheffield, in June 1963. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Penistone Road North, Sheffield, looking towards Wadsley Bridge Methodist Church (right), and showing Tram No. 208. This photo was taken some time during the 1940s or 50s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Penistone Road North

Penistone Road North, Sheffield, looking towards Wadsley Bridge Methodist Church (right), and showing Tram No. 208. This photo was taken some time during the 1940s or 50s. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPubsNostalgiaHillsboroughMemoriesPhoto memories