It's one of Sheffield's biggest and busiest roads, stretching all the way from the edge of Kelham Island, at Shalesmoor, to Hillsborough Stadium and beyond.

These photos of Penistone Road and surrounding streets from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s show how it has been transformed over time.

Lost pubs, old schools and trams, from the days when Sheffield had a much more extensive network, all feature in this retro photo gallery. The shops pictured along Penistone Road are also bound to bring back memories for many of you.

The images show Sheffield at work and at leisure, with old factories pictured alongside pigeon lofts and Speedway bikers on the track at Owlerton Stadium.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Bradfield Road junction The junction of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road, Owlerton Green, in October 1958, showing W.R. Swann and Co. Ltd Surgical Instruments Manufacturers in the background. The tower belongs to St John the Baptist Church.

Hillfoot Bridge A tram crosses Hillfoot Bridge, on Penistone Road, in Neepsend, Sheffield, some time during the 1940s or 50s.

Gate Inn The Gate Inn, on Penistone Road North, Sheffield, in June 1963.