Hillsborough Stadium has been home to Sheffield Wednesday since 1899 but it has changed considerably over the years.

The ground, which began life as Owlerton Stadium, before being renamed in 1914, hosted games during the 1966 World Cup and Euro 96. It was also tragically the scene of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, which resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

The capacity today stands at 34,835, which is less than half the record attendance of 72,841 on February 17, 1934, for an FA Cup 5th-round game against Manchester City.

Key dates in its history include: 1912, when it hosted its first FA Cup semi-final, a replay between West Brom and Blackburn; 1914, when the Spion Kop was built; 1920, when it hosted its first international match, between England and Scotland; 1961-65, when the Leppings Lane stand was built; 1986, when a roof was installed on the Kop; 2007, when the ground was flooded as the River Don bursts its banks; and 2015, when the scoreboard was replaced with a big screen.

This retro photo gallery takes you on a trip back in time through the stadium’s history, from the late 1990s to the early 1900s, showing how the ground has evolved.

1 . Changes Hillsborough Stadium through the years

2 . Leppings Lane 1998 Leppings Lane showing (left) Phil and Sue's general store and (centre) the entrance to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium

3 . Euro 96 The Leppings Lane entrance to the West Stand at Hillsborough Stadium, decorated for the Euro 96 tournament

4 . Aerial view 1994 An aerial view of Hillsborough in 1994 showing Sheffield Wednesday's stadium in the top left