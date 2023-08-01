News you can trust since 1887
Customers queue out of the doors at Harvey Haddock fish and chips shop, on Fulwood Road, SheffieldCustomers queue out of the doors at Harvey Haddock fish and chips shop, on Fulwood Road, Sheffield
Customers queue out of the doors at Harvey Haddock fish and chips shop, on Fulwood Road, Sheffield

Sheffield retro: 19 photos showing popular fish and chips shops of the 1980s and 90s

Did you shop at any of these much-loved fish and chips shops from decades gone by?

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular meals.

Is there anything more satisfying than biting through the crisp batter to savour the flaky fillet beneath? There are few people who don't enjoy a good portion of fish and chips, whether you choose to flavour it simply with salt and vinegar, a squeeze of lemon, tartare sauce or the classic Sheffield condiment Henderson's Relish.

We've gone back in time to the 1980s and 1990s to bring you these nostalgic photos of fish and chip shops around Sheffield which were popular back then. This retro photo gallery includes old chippies from neighbourhoods across the city, including Norfolk Park, Southey Green, Wadsley Bridge, Firth Park, Woodseats and Grenoside.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Norfolk Park Fisheries in the Jervis Block of the Norfolk Park Flats, on Park Grange View, Sheffield, in 1997

1. Norfolk Park Fisheries

Norfolk Park Fisheries in the Jervis Block of the Norfolk Park Flats, on Park Grange View, Sheffield, in 1997

The Chippy, on Halifax Road at the junction with Avisford Road, in Foxhill, Sheffield, in 1986

2. The Chippy

The Chippy, on Halifax Road at the junction with Avisford Road, in Foxhill, Sheffield, in 1986

Adrians fish and chip shop on Infirmary Road, at the junction with Hoyle Street, in Netherthorpe, Sheffield, in 1994

3. Adrians

Adrians fish and chip shop on Infirmary Road, at the junction with Hoyle Street, in Netherthorpe, Sheffield, in 1994

Jeff's Chippy, beside Arthur & Sons dry cleaners and one door down from Tesco, on Herries Road, in Southey Green, Sheffield, in 1986

4. Jeff's Chippy

Jeff's Chippy, beside Arthur & Sons dry cleaners and one door down from Tesco, on Herries Road, in Southey Green, Sheffield, in 1986

