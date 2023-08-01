Did you shop at any of these much-loved fish and chips shops from decades gone by?

Fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular meals.

Is there anything more satisfying than biting through the crisp batter to savour the flaky fillet beneath? There are few people who don't enjoy a good portion of fish and chips, whether you choose to flavour it simply with salt and vinegar, a squeeze of lemon, tartare sauce or the classic Sheffield condiment Henderson's Relish.

We've gone back in time to the 1980s and 1990s to bring you these nostalgic photos of fish and chip shops around Sheffield which were popular back then. This retro photo gallery includes old chippies from neighbourhoods across the city, including Norfolk Park, Southey Green, Wadsley Bridge, Firth Park, Woodseats and Grenoside.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Norfolk Park Fisheries Norfolk Park Fisheries in the Jervis Block of the Norfolk Park Flats, on Park Grange View, Sheffield, in 1997

The Chippy The Chippy, on Halifax Road at the junction with Avisford Road, in Foxhill, Sheffield, in 1986

Adrians Adrians fish and chip shop on Infirmary Road, at the junction with Hoyle Street, in Netherthorpe, Sheffield, in 1994

Jeff's Chippy Jeff's Chippy, beside Arthur & Sons dry cleaners and one door down from Tesco, on Herries Road, in Southey Green, Sheffield, in 1986