Henderson's Relish: Historic Sheffield factory to be rebuilt brick-by-brick after demolition

Sheffield’s historic Henderson’s Relish factory must be rebuilt brick-by-brick after demolition.

By David Walsh
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST

Just three walls of the iconic landmark on Leavygreave Road remain after months of work. Now it is set to be painstakingly rebuilt using original bricks, although roof tiles will be new.

The two-storey redbrick building dates from the late 19th century. It had been empty for 10 years after being bought by the University of Sheffield in 2013, when the company moved to a factory off the Parkway.

It was in a ‘dangerous’ condition after developing structural faults, water damage and subsidence causing two-inch cracks, a planning application said.

Just a facade remains of the Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield.Just a facade remains of the Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield.
The university plans to turn it into a cafe, restaurant, social and leisure space after a previous proposal to open a pub was abandoned. In a report to city council planners it said its aim was to recreate and preserve the character of the building. The famous sign is in storage and will be reinstalled once works are complete.

How the building used to look with its famous sign.How the building used to look with its famous sign.
Just three walls of the iconic landmark on Leavygreave Road remain after months of work. Now it is set to be painstakingly rebuilt using original bricks.Just three walls of the iconic landmark on Leavygreave Road remain after months of work. Now it is set to be painstakingly rebuilt using original bricks.
