Sheffield retro: 19 crashes which shocked Sheffield including Naseem Hamed's sports car smash

Safety is the most important thing when it comes to transport in Sheffield.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

But despite all that is done to prevent danger on our roads, and tramways, and even in our skies, sadly, sometimes accidents happen. Government figures for the whole of the city stated 958 people were hurt on the Sheffield’s roads in 2021.

Some areas in the city have higher injury rates than others. There is work being done to improve safety however including a £4 million programme of road safety improvements unveiled by Sheffield Council last year.

This gallery serves as a reminder of what can happen when something goes wrong – and these pictures show some of the crashes that have stopped the city in its tracks over the years.

The incidents included here date back to the 1950s, and include incidents which have happened on the city’s roads, as well as tragic air crash from the 1950s.

These crashes hit the headlines in Sheffield - and many show why road safety is so important

1. Crashes that shocked Sheffield

An ambulance ended up on its roof after it was involved in a collision on the way to an emergency call out in Sheffield, September 17 2015. The driver was taken to hospital after the collision, involving two other vehicles on Birley Moor Road. At the time of the collision the ambulance was on its way to an emergency.

2. Ambulance crash

This was the remains of a USAF Thunderstreak jet which crashed into Lodge Moor Hospital on Dec 10th 1955

3. Jet crashed into hospital

crashmb Tram Crash 3 at the JUnction of Infirmary Road and Terrace Road Shalesmor .

4. This was the scene at the Junction of Infirmary Road and Terrace Road in Shalesmor .in April 1999, after a collision between a car and a tram

