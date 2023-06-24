Sheffield retro: 19 crashes which shocked Sheffield including Naseem Hamed's sports car smash
But despite all that is done to prevent danger on our roads, and tramways, and even in our skies, sadly, sometimes accidents happen. Government figures for the whole of the city stated 958 people were hurt on the Sheffield’s roads in 2021.
Some areas in the city have higher injury rates than others. There is work being done to improve safety however including a £4 million programme of road safety improvements unveiled by Sheffield Council last year.
This gallery serves as a reminder of what can happen when something goes wrong – and these pictures show some of the crashes that have stopped the city in its tracks over the years.
The incidents included here date back to the 1950s, and include incidents which have happened on the city’s roads, as well as tragic air crash from the 1950s.