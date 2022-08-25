New £4 million road safety programme to be rolled out in Sheffield
A £4 million programme of road safety improvements is being unveiled by Sheffield Council to try to keep people safe.
The programme aims to make Sheffield’s streets safer, by introducing 11 additional 20mph zones in residential areas and school 20mph zones.
Read More
Following a report on a high number of road accidents involving young people in Sheffield, there will also be crossing and accessibility work at eight sites, and nearly 30 Speed Indicator Devices installed across the city.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield pubs then and now: Looking back at old pubs - and how they stand today
-
2
Sheffield teenager behind bars for sexually abusing toddler
-
3
£10,000 bill for owner of upcoming Sheffield business after man breaks in to steal mannequin's shoes
-
4
Special constable with South Yorkshire Police sent pictures of his genitals to female officers
-
5
Masked trio raided woman's car before man assaulted her, dragged her by her hair and stole Armani handbag
Councillors Julie Grocutt and Mazher Igbal, Co-Chairs of the council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “Labour has always put the safety and welfare of residents at the forefront of everything we do.
“This £4 million package of improvements will make our streets safer and more accessible.”
Couns Grocutt and Igbal continued: “We know residents will be pleased and we will ensure that all of those affected will be consulted on the plans and that the final designs will meet local needs.
“Labour councillors have introduced 20 mph speed limits in residential neighbourhoods throughout the city, and we remain steadfast in this commitment.”
20mph zones are to be created in Fulwood, High Green, Westfield, Norton, Parson Cross, Waterthorpe, Highfields, Jordanthorpe, Burngreave, Carter Knowle and Herdings.
New crossings and accessibility measures will be installed at Burton Road, Hillsborough; Hangingwater Road, Abbey Lane and Sheffield Lane Top.
New Speed Indicator Device will be installed in each of the council’s 28 wards.
The council expects the vast bulk of the schemes to be delivered within a year.