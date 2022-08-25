Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme aims to make Sheffield’s streets safer, by introducing 11 additional 20mph zones in residential areas and school 20mph zones.

Following a report on a high number of road accidents involving young people in Sheffield, there will also be crossing and accessibility work at eight sites, and nearly 30 Speed Indicator Devices installed across the city.

Councillors Julie Grocutt and Mazher Igbal have revealed plans for a £4 million road improvement programme in Sheffield

Councillors Julie Grocutt and Mazher Igbal, Co-Chairs of the council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “Labour has always put the safety and welfare of residents at the forefront of everything we do.

“This £4 million package of improvements will make our streets safer and more accessible.”

Couns Grocutt and Igbal continued: “We know residents will be pleased and we will ensure that all of those affected will be consulted on the plans and that the final designs will meet local needs.

“Labour councillors have introduced 20 mph speed limits in residential neighbourhoods throughout the city, and we remain steadfast in this commitment.”

20mph zones are to be created in Fulwood, High Green, Westfield, Norton, Parson Cross, Waterthorpe, Highfields, Jordanthorpe, Burngreave, Carter Knowle and Herdings.

New crossings and accessibility measures will be installed at Burton Road, Hillsborough; Hangingwater Road, Abbey Lane and Sheffield Lane Top.

New Speed Indicator Device will be installed in each of the council’s 28 wards.