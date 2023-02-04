Nearly 1,000 people were injured on Sheffield’s roads last year – but figures have revealed the parts of the city that have been hit hardest in recent years.

Latest Government figures for the whole of the city state 958 people were hurt on the city’s roads in 2021 – a year when coronavirus lockdown restrictions were still in place for some of the year. There were 13 deaths in that year, with 236 killed or seriously injured. The figure has fallen from 1,620 in 2012..

But the most recent figures available, which show how the different parts of the city vary, reveal some areas have had records more than 20 times worse than others. They show them in areas called Middle Layer Super Output areas, which break the city into smaller chunks.

The most recent figures to split into areas of Sheffield were published in 2015 – which showed that Sheffield had 2.9 injuries per 1,000 overall, a total of 1,648 over the year.

While the highest figure for an individual area of the city was 11 injuries per 1,000, the lowest was just 0.5 per 1,000.

Of the country’s core cities, only Bristol and Manchester had a lower figure, each registering 2.7 per thousand. They include all road traffic accidents which involve human injury or death.

Here are the 14 areas in Sheffield with the highest injury rates on their roads.

1 . Injuries on Sheffield's roads Our gallery reveals the areas of Sheffield with the highest rates of injury on their roads.

2 . Tinsley and Carbrook In Tinsley and Carbrook, the road accident casualty rate was 11.0. The total number was 72.

3 . Burngreave & Grimesthorpe.jpg In Burngreave & Grimesthorpe, the road accident casualty rate was 9.4 The total number was 127.

4 . Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge.jpg In Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge, the road accident casualty rate was 8.4 The total number was 51.