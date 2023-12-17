Sheffield rescue dogs: Spaniel named Mistletoe rescued from abusive breeding ‘desperately’ needs a foster home
"She’s had a terrible life so far."
A spaniel named Mistletoe that has had a "terrible" start to life is in "desperate need" of a foster home, rescuers say.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies in Rotherham is appealing for help to find a loving home for a poorly young dog who has had it tough in recent years.
The spaniel-type dog, who was likely used for breeding, was brought into care "scared, filthy and starving" and has left the charity’s workers "broken hearted".
In an appeal on the Helping Yorkshire Poundies Facebook page, the team says: "Mistletoe came into our care as an absolute emergency.
"She was so, so scared, absolutely filthy and starving hungry. She’s had a terrible life so far - she has been used for breeding, and has previously suffered a prolapse, so our vet advised that she should be spayed."
Now, Mistletoe is recovering from her operation and needs somewhere that can show her humans can be trusted.
The post reads: "Now, Mistletoe desperately needs to find a foster home ASAP. She needs time, patience, lots of love and someone with the energy for a Spaniel.
"A quiet home with or without one other friendly, calm dog would be perfect."
Anyone who can help Mistletoe see the best in life can contact Helping Yorkshire Poundies through their Facebook page.