Sheffield weather: When will cold snap end and is it going to snow again? Latest update from Met Office
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Snow and sleet on Sunday turned Sheffield to slush this week, and persistent sub-zero temperatures at night have also meant several days of ice on roads causing travel disruption.
Schools were closed across the board on Monday and many held late openings on Tuesday.
And today (January 8), a yellow warning for ice from the Met Office is currently in place in Sheffield until midday.
However, Sheffield is forecast to have at least one more day of freezing weather before the cold snap ends.
Here is the latest weather update from the Met Office.
Wednesday, January 8: Still and sunny start but stubbornly cold, only warming up to 2C maximum by mid afternoon. Bitterly cold overnight, dropping to what ‘feels like’ -5C by the early hours of Thursday. Dry all day.
Thursday, January 9: Very cold start, ‘feeling like’ -4C outside, but also bright and sunny morning. Air temperature warming up to 2C by mid-afternoon but ‘feeling’ sub-zero all day and dropping to -4C overnight. Dry all day.
Friday, January 9: Cloudier, and again with sub-zero temperatures overnight into Friday. Still largely dry with the slight chance of rain on Friday evening and early in the morning on Saturday.
Saturday and Sunday, January 10 & 11: Saturday might finally mark the end of the cold snap with temperatures climbing to above 4C for the first time in a week, and even reaching 6C by Sunday with little chance of rain on both days.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.