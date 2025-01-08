Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield is waking up to icy pavements and roads again - when is this week’s cold snap meant to end?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow and sleet on Sunday turned Sheffield to slush this week, and persistent sub-zero temperatures at night have also meant several days of ice on roads causing travel disruption.

It's another slippery day in Sheffield with a yellow weather warning in place for ice after an overnight freeze (January 8). View of Pound's Park with ice on ground. | National World

Schools were closed across the board on Monday and many held late openings on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And today (January 8), a yellow warning for ice from the Met Office is currently in place in Sheffield until midday.

However, Sheffield is forecast to have at least one more day of freezing weather before the cold snap ends.

Here is the latest weather update from the Met Office.

Wednesday, January 8: Still and sunny start but stubbornly cold, only warming up to 2C maximum by mid afternoon. Bitterly cold overnight, dropping to what ‘feels like’ -5C by the early hours of Thursday. Dry all day.

Thursday, January 9: Very cold start, ‘feeling like’ -4C outside, but also bright and sunny morning. Air temperature warming up to 2C by mid-afternoon but ‘feeling’ sub-zero all day and dropping to -4C overnight. Dry all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 9: Cloudier, and again with sub-zero temperatures overnight into Friday. Still largely dry with the slight chance of rain on Friday evening and early in the morning on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday, January 10 & 11: Saturday might finally mark the end of the cold snap with temperatures climbing to above 4C for the first time in a week, and even reaching 6C by Sunday with little chance of rain on both days.