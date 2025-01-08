Sheffield snow LIVE: Yellow weather warning for ice after overnight freeze likely to impact roads and schools
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on traffic, schools, and when Sheffield might see the end of this very cold start to January 2025.
Sheffield snow LIVE: Yellow weather warning for ice after overnight freeze likely impacting roads and schools
Key Events
- Sheffield has woken up to find yesterday's blanketing white snow has turned to slush across the city today
- Schools that were expecting their first day back after the holidays are messaging parents to say they have had to remain closed today instead
- Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place in a village in Rotherham, and large parts of North East Doncaster have been issued flood alerts
- Meanwhlie, public transport has been affected again and roads are struggling
AA Reports residential streets closed due to ice
The AA is reporting at least two residential streets in Sheffield are currently closed or impassable due to ice.
Greystones Road, in Fulwood, is reportedly “impassable,” and Chadwick, in Intake, is reportedly closed in both directions between Hastilar Road South and Woodrove Avenue.
Winnats Pass: Popular Peak District road closed by abandoned vehicles
This story by David Walsh was shared yesterday (January 7).
A popular Peak District road is closed due to vehicles stuck in the snow, Derbyshire County Council says.
Are buses in Sheffield running today in the ice?
Buses are not nearly as badly affected today (January 8) as they have been in the past few days, but there are still a number of diversions.
Bus Route Updates:
- Route 8: Normal Service – Ecclesfield
- Route 8a: Normal Service – Dyke Vale Road, Ecclesfield
- Route 18: Diverted – Chesterfield Rd to Scarsdale both directions. Misses Longley Hall loop, not using Manor Top Interchange.
- Route 18a: Diverted – Chesterfield Rd to Scarsdale Rd, missing Margate loop and Longley Hall loop.
- Route 20: Normal Service – Ecclesfield
- Route 24: Normal Service – Woodhouse, Lowedges
- Route 25: Not Scheduled
- Route 47: Normal Service – Shiregreen, Herdings
- Route 48: Normal Service – Shiregreen, Herdings
- Route 51: Normal Service – Charnock, Lodge Moor
- Route 52a: Diverted – Not serving Heavygate bus stop.
- Route 56: Normal Service – Manor Park/Wybourn, Nether Edge
- Route 73: Normal Service – City Centre, Rotherham
- Route 75: Diverted – Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street – Ice, via Spital Hill. Misses specific stops including Nottingham Street/ Rock Street.
- Route 75a: Diverted – Same diversion as Route 75, not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street.
- Route 76: Normal Service – Meadowhall, Lowedges
- Route 76a: Normal Service – Meadowhall, Lowedges
- Route 76e: Not Scheduled
- Route 80: Normal Service – Chesterfield, Killamarsh
- Route 81: Normal Service – Dore, Stannington
- Route 82: Diverted – Missing Greystones Road and Bents Green Loop, using Ecclesall Road South.
- Route 83: Not Scheduled – Chapeltown, City Centre
- Route 86: Not Scheduled – Chapeltown, City Centre
- Route 95: Diverted – Missing Longley Hall Road, via Hillsborough.
- Route 95a: Diverted – Same as Route 95, via Hillsborough to Crystal Peaks.
- Route 95b: Diverted – Same as Route 95, via Hillsborough to Crystal Peaks.
- Route 95s: Not Scheduled – Rotherham
- Route 97: Diverted – Missing Longley Hall Road, via Northfield/Hillsborough.
- Route 98: Diverted – Missing Longley Hall Road, via Northfield/Hillsborough.
- Route 115: Normal Service – East Herringthorpe, Rotherham
- Route 116: Diverted – Omit St Leonards, Rotherham
- Route 120: Normal Service – Peaks/Halfway, Fulwood
- Route 120k: Normal Service – Killamarsh, Fulwood
- Route 139: Normal Service – Rotherham
- Route 140: Normal Service – Rotherham
- Route 141: Normal Service – Rotherham
- Route 142: Normal Service – Rotherham
- Route 207: Diverted – St Lawrence Road, City Centre
- Route 216: Not Scheduled – Dinnington
- Route 272: Normal Service – Castleton, City Centre
- Route MAN4: Normal Service – Barlborough, City Centre
- Route X1: Normal Service – Maltby, City Centre
- Route X2: Normal Service – Maltby/Doncaster, City Centre
- Route X3: Normal Service – Doncaster, City Centre
- Route X5: Normal Service – Dinnington/Maltby
Another slippery day in Sheffield
Good morning Sheffield and welcome to another perilous day on the Steel City’s pavements and streets.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for several counties in North England after as the cold snap refuses to shift.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates for roads and schools as they happen.
Pavement gritting on Ecclesall Rd, Sheffield, as January cold snap drags on.
"My 10-minute walk through town took 40 minutes"
A resident called The Star this morning to share their experiences on the icy paths in city centre.
Zak Cuerden told The Star he had a GP appointment this morning that would normally take him 10 minutes to reach that instead took over half an hour.
“It’s an absolute nightmare in places,” he said.
“In some parts there are no problems at all, then suddenly you reach a spot where you can barely take a step.”
High Storrs comes back to life as school starts after deep freeze
Tuesday travel disruption Sheffield: Ice and flooding continues to affect Sheffield transport
Sheffield is facing transport disruption for a second day, with weather still affecting some bus, road and rail routes.
A handful of bus routes still remain disrupted, largely as a result of flooding following weekend snow and rain, while some roads are also affected.
Photos of Sheffield getting up to speed this morning
These photos show Sheffield getting up to speed this morning through icy conditions.
Reports from parents on late openings at their schools
Parents have told The Star how their schools are announcing they are opening late for the day. They include:
King Ecgberts School - 10am
Birley Academy - 10.20am
Sheffield Spring - 10am
Southey Green Primary School - 10am
High Storrs - 9am
Sheffield Park Academy - 10am
Supertram - All routes running except Tram Train
Sheffield’s Supertram are having their least complicated day since Saturday with all routes running, except their Tram train service.
Flood alert update expected at 11.30am
A flood alert for the River Don covering a wide area stretch from north Doncaster through Rotherham and down to east Sheffield is still in place this morning.
A flood alert is also in place for the lower River Rother, covering areas like Treeton, Swlaoownest, Brinsworth, Killamarsh and Eckington.
An update is due from the Environment Agency at 11.30am.
Sheffield Park Academy and High Storrs announce late start
Two schools have so far announced late starts today.
High Storrs School says students should arrive for a 9am start.
Sheffield Park Academy has said: “In the interest of student's safety, there will be a delayed start. All students need to be in the Academy by 10am. Thank you.”
Slippery pavements and icy roads in Sheffield this morning
Good morning and welcome to another icy day in Sheffield.
Yesterday’s slush has had a chance to freeze overnight and now Sheffield’s roads and pavements are quite perilous this morning.
There are widespread reports of black ice on roads and slippery footpaths this morning.
Schools are very likely to start late to give parents more time to get their children to class and navigate their walk to the gates.
We’ll be bringing you the latest updates from Sheffield’s roads, public transport and schools as it happens.
Carterknowle Junior and Holt House Infant
Carterknowle Junior and Holt House Infant schools have shared they will be open today at 11am.
Bin collections Sheffield: Veolia issues update on when to put bins out with service limited amid snow and ice
Bin collections in Sheffield are being disrupted today due to the snow and ice.
It said that waste and recycling collections will be ‘limited’ today, Monday, January 6, due to snow and ice creating ‘difficult conditions’ on the city’s roads and footpaths.
Snow shuts High Storrs in Sheffield on first day of term
Video from the front gates of High Storrs School, which has closed on what was meant to be the first day of the term after the Christmas break.
