A much-loved Sheffield physiotherapist who has dedicated nearly four decades to helping others is now fighting to rebuild her own life after a serious road traffic collision left her with life-changing injuries.

For almost four decades, Val Jones has been dedicated to helping others. As an Advanced Practice Physiotherapist in the NHS, she has spent 37 years supporting patients and colleagues with their conditions.

But now, following a devastating road traffic collision, the woman who has given so much throughout her career is the one in need of help.

Val Jones, aged 56, was on her way through Penistone on June 6 when her car was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and it has now emerged that she sustained a high-level spinal cord injury in the crash.

Val spent two months in a critical care unit before being transferred to a spinal injuries unit, where she remains.

Val is now paralysed from the neck down and unable to breathe unaided without permanent ventilation through a tracheostomy.

She is learning to speak again but often relies on others lip reading to communicate.

Val is also currently unable to eat or drink but is working towards being able to regain the ability to do so.

Family member, Megan Jones, has launched a fundraiser to help adapt the family home and pay for the 24-hour care Val will need when she is eventually able to return.

Describing her, Megan said Val is an “incredible and much loved, daughter, wife, mum, friend and colleague”.

She also highlighted the impactful career Val has led so far, and her focus on helping others.

She said: “During her career, Val has treated and helped many patients and colleagues and is renowned nationally and internationally for her expertise in teaching these skills.”

The family is hoping to raise enough to provide Val with the specialist equipment and care that will allow her to live as fully as possible.

The fundraiser is currently sitting at £13,000, with an £18,000 target - a testament to how many lives Val has touched.

Megan said: “She is fully aware of her life changing disabilities and is positive in adapting to this with her husband and daughters but as expected, this also causes her great distress.

“Please help Val to enjoy a quality of life by donating to this fund as generously as you are able.”

South Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 10.19am on Friday, June 6, at Cranberry Cross Roads, between Mortimer Road and Cranberry Road.

The collision involved a white Audi A3, driven by Val, and a silver Subaru Impreza.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple traffic offences.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the crash, or either vehicle in the area earlier that morning, to come forward.

If you have information or CCTV footage, please contact police quoting incident number SYP-20250606-0264.