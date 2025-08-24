A Gladiators competitor has paid tribute to Sheffield medics after suffering a freak injury while filming the hit TV show in the city.

Just over three weeks ago, athlete Matt Morsia - also known as ‘Legend’ on BBC Gladiators - tore his bicep tendon clean off the bone, when his arm was yanked behind him during a challenge.

“It was no one’s fault – a freak accident,” he said in a video posted to his 2.35 million YouTube subscribers.

“That’s the reality of Gladiators and what makes it the best show on TV,” he added.

“It’s real, it’s intense – like any other sport. And it’s still the best job in the world, in my opinion.”

He described the three weeks after the accident as the worst weeks of his entire life.

Shortly after receiving surgery in London, he began to experience extreme post operative sickness.

This manifested as 24-hour nausea, and constant hiccups which made it impossible to eat.

At this point, he was admitted to Sheffield General Hospital, where he stayed for two weeks.

In this time, he dropped from 97kg to 82kg - a big deal for a man who works so hard to stay in peak physical condition.

Despite the horrific ordeal, he says the staff in Sheffield were amazing.

“Sheffield General Hospital looked after me – the medical staff were immense,” he said.

“The nurses were really good. I don’t want to go into any more detail, but I’m so grateful.”

Now, he says he is focused on recovery - using the time to iron out weaknesses and eat lots of pizza.

At four weeks post-surgery, he says he can manage most day-to-day tasks and could probably even do light arm curls.

Matt – known as Legend on the show – is a former international athlete and Championship medal-winning long and triple jumper and powerlifter.

A dedicated fitness enthusiast, he trained up to six times a week in bodybuilding and powerlifting.

Since retiring from international competition, Legend has become a highly successful fitness influencer and professional YouTuber, amassing over 355 million views, and is the Sunday Times bestselling author of The 24/7 Body (2020).

Bringing his strength and showmanship to Gladiators, he has quickly made a lasting impression on contenders and audiences alike.

Matt has confirmed he will continue on the show.